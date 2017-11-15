US Presidential Election Unaffected by Russia. Americans have only themselves to blame.But it could have been even worse, it could have been Clinton

Posted on by michaellee2009

US Presidential Election Unaffected by Russia

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

US intelligence community hypocrisy on Russian US election meddling baloney is clear for everyone paying attention to facts, not baseless accusations and shameful Russia bashing.

On the one hand, the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin are blamed for what never happened, no corroborating evidence cited after over a year of initial accusations.

On the other, the intelligence community says last year’s presidential election was unaffected by Russia.

Let’s see if I’ve got this straight. The CIA, NSA, FBI and undemocratic Dems claim Russian meddling helped Trump defeat Hillary.

How if electoral results were unaffected by Russia? If meddling occurred, forensic analysis would have found clear evidence – no evidence, no interference, case closed.

At least it should be – not in America, not with a way to keep delegitimizing Trump for the wrong reasons, demonizing Russia at the same time.

Hillary’s whined about her loss for the past year – among other things, claiming “(t)here certainly was communication and there certainly was an understanding of some sort.”

“(T)here’s no doubt in my mind that Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win.”

“And there’s no doubt in my mind that there are a tangle of financial relationships between Trump and his operation with Russian money.”

“And there’s no doubt in my mind that the Trump campaign and other associates have worked really hard to hide their connections with Russians.”

Fact: There’s no doubt whatever that not a shred of evidence backs her sour grapes – baseless, vindictive and mean-spirited.

Her remarks, inability to accept defeat, and go quietly into the good night show a serious character flaw, among other distasteful things about her, along with her unaccountable high crimes, what’s most important of all.

Sunday on CBS News Face the Nation, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin addressed the phony Russian US election meddling issue, saying:

“…I’ve seen information. I’m not going to comment on any of the confidential information I’ve seen. We are carrying out the sanctions.”

“But let me be clear, nobody thinks this has had any impact on the election. So whatever occurred, there was no impact. So I think the American public is ready to move on to more important issues.”

Last October, CIA director Mike Pompeo said “(w)e conducted an election that had integrity. (T)he intelligence community’s assessment is that (Russia) did not affect the outcome of the election.”

Last January, in testimony before Senate Armed Services Committee members, then DNI James Clapper said “Russia did not change any vote tallies or anything of the sort.”

Senator Tom Cotton asked him “the intelligence community says, ‘(i)t would be extremely difficult for someone – including a nation-state actor to alter actual ballot counts or election results by cyberattack or intrusion,’ and you say to that earlier today as well that we have no evidence that vote tallies were altered or manipulated in anyway?”

Clapper responded: “That’s correct.”

Last November post-election, NSA head Mike Rogers said leaked DNC emails had no effect on the election. “I don’t think in the end it had the (intended) effect.”

Separately, he said “I do not think that the outcome of the election was impacted by” Russia – after earlier claiming “a nation state” tried interfering in the US election.

Let’s recap. The intelligence community and undemocratic Dems blame Russia for Hillary’s defeat.

At the same time, the CIA, NSA, former DNI and Treasury secretary said last year’s presidential election was unaffected by Russia.

If so, how did Trump defeat Hillary with no Russian help? Simple! He got way more Electoral College votes than she did, trouncing her by a 304 – 227 margin.

On November 8, 2016, the presidential campaign ended. He won. She lost. Postmortems continue over a year later.

Only in America!

