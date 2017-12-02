Posted on by michaellee2009

Former SDF spokesman tells of US arming terror groups

Talal Silo tells details of US arming terror groups in region and how the terrorist PKK/PYD-dominated SDF was formed

World Bulletin / News Desk

A former spokesperson and defector from the Syrian SDF, a group dominated by the terrorist PKK/PYD, spoke on Friday.

Talal Sillo, a former high-ranking commander and spokesperson of the U.S.-backed force who defected from the terrorist group last month, is currently in Turkey.

Sillo gives the details of the U.S. arming terrorist groups in the region and what some U.S. officials thought about the PKK/PYD’s presence in northern Syria.

Over Turkey’s objections, the U.S. has provided the PKK/PYD with arms, calling it an ally in the fight against ISIL, but ignoring its terrorist group status.

He also explained how the PKK-terrorist dominated force was formed and how the U.S. made a controversial deal to allow ISIL terrorists to leave the city of Raqqah before it was liberated.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, Wars for Israel |