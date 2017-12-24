In Photos: Israeli Forces Clash With Palestinian Santa Clauses On Christmas Eve

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On December 24, Palestinians, many of them dressed as Santa Claus, staged a rally in the city of Bethlehem in the West Bank protesting against to the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s true capital.

Israeli forces used tear gas and stun grenades against the protesters near an Israeli military tower in Bethlehem. This rea is widely known as the traditional birthplace of Jesus Christ.

Filed under: Christmas, Jesus, Occupation Terrorism, Palestine | Tagged: BETHLEHEM |