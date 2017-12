Posted on by martyrashrakat

Local Editor

Under the slogan: “Intensify your training, our war is about to end … Our victory is firm. Our determination is solid. If you think, then you’ll be crushed,” Hezbollah’s War Media Center threatened the ‘Israeli’ army in a set of posters, stressing that the resistance group is ready for any future option:





Source: Hezbollah War Media Center



