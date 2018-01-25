Kerry to Abbas Confidante: “Stay Strong and Do Not Give in to Trump

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ex-Secretary of State John Kerry has confided that he may make a second bid for the White House — as he urged Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to resist President Trump, according to a report.

“[Abbas] should stay strong in his spirit and play for time — that he should not break down and not capitulate to Trump’s demands,” Kerry told an Abbas confidant, according to the Hebrew daily Ma’ariv, which quoted a senior Palestinian Authority official as saying.

The Jerusalem Post picked up the Ma’ariv story in English.

Kerry also suggested during his London confab with Hussein Agha, the Palestinian Authority president’s close associate, that the PA formulate its own peace proposal.

“Maybe it is time for the Palestinians to define their peace principles and present a positive plan,” he said, adding that Abbas should show Trump that he will “not break and will not yield” to his demands.

Kerry promised to use all his contacts and abilities to build support for a plan pitched by the Palestinians, according to the report.

He reportedly asked Abbas, through Agha, not to attack the Trump administration, but to concentrate on personal attacks on Trump, who Kerry said was directly responsible for the stalled peace process.

According to the report, Kerry also used derogatory terms when referring to Trump.

The former US Secretary of State said Trump will not remain in office for a long time. It was reported in the report that Kerry said that within a year there was a good chance that Trump would not be in the White House.

