» The Americans escalate while the Israelis are under their control The password is an American share of oil and gas in the Mediterranean Sea

فبراير 11, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Apparently, Israel seems that it was the party that started the escalation in order to impose a fait accompli that reserves a seat for it in all the ongoing negotiations about the future of the region, and in order to link every forthcoming settlement with guarantees not to jeopardize the Israeli interests and its security. But the Americans came as mediators to prevent the escalation and to achieve the common goal which is to link the solutions with negotiation which both the Americans and the Israelis want. The negotiation to distract the rights and to impose the Israeli presence ensures the interests of America, especially when they give it a role of sponsoring the negotiation after the declaration of Jerusalem as a capital of Israel. It tells the Arabs through their Lebanese aides who filled the Arab and the Islamic conferences with the talk about the fall of Washington as an honest mediator and as a sponsor of negotiations; that you will be in need of the American sponsorship and the negotiations.

What is going on in Syria as the coincidence of the American and the Israeli escalation confirms that, and opens different issues from that coincided with the Israeli escalation in Lebanon. In both cases Washington as Tel Aviv want to prove their presence, they know the impossibility of imposing a state of chaos in Syria as an alternative choice of the Syrian state, which was presaged by the political plan presented by the US, France, Britain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan to share Syria with Russia and Iran, and to tempt Turkey to play a role in order to demarcate its own canton, supported by the NATO even if Washington was obliged to be watchful for the sake of the Kurds whom it took as a pretext to protect ISIS and to strike the loyal units to the Syrian state whom the Kurds were dreaming of their intervention in order to protect them in Afrin after Washington has abandoned them, but this intervention became impossible after the participation of the Kurdis in the massacre committed by the Americans against the popular loyal forces.

Washington as Tel Aviv knows that it is impossible to bear the bill of the open confrontation to impose an agenda that contradicts the aspiration of the axis of the resistance, and Russia, and they know that it is impossible to see that they lose the control in favor of the growing forces of the axis of the resistance and the progress of the Syrian project in restoring its geography. They know as well that the date of Raqqa and elsewhere in the eastern of the Euphrates River is so close after Idlib. Neither the American nor the Turkish threats prevented this path and as the Turks did not dare to enter directly to Idlib, the Americans will not dare to enter Raqqa when it is time.

Washington and Tel Aviv witness the progress of Russia militarily as a sponsor force of the Syrian state on one hand, and as a sponsor force of the political path on the other hand, but this becomes realistic with every military progress achieved by the Syrian country and its allies, they witness also the progress of Russia as a sponsor of the reconstruction process in Syria by neglecting the threats of Washington and the Western capitals by linking funding the reconstruction with their political books of term. If the interest in gas and oil file in Syria is by having control on the Eastern of the Euphrates area which is full of oil wealth, gas, and minerals, then this requires the Israeli interference in Lebanon and that is facilitated by an expert in the Lebanese affairs and a friend of Israel as a former ambassador in Lebanon and Israel David Satterfield, and then to be exploited by the expert in gas and oil affairs and whom is entrusted with the interests of the American companies in this sector as a foreign minister exactly as the Europeans did towards Iran, they participated in oil and gas fields in Lebanon through French and Italian companies with the participation of Russia as sponsor of the alliance which is signing today on investment contracts.

The escalation has many political and security functions, but the preparation for the compromises requires freezing the major economic files until the Americans get their share whether in the reconstruction of Syria or in in the investment of Lebanon and Syria of the oil and gas wealth. The proposed settlement will include freezing what is left of blocs for years especially the southern of which, so Lebanon has to be ready. There are those who say why Lebanon does not impose a similar economic situation even as barter, by the announcement of establishing a water dam on the spring of Wazzani, that is not minded by the US mediation to determine the proportion of water sharing, and thus it achieves another kind of balance of deterrence that allows the escape from the Israeli threats and the bombed American offers?

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

فبراير 9, 2018

– في الظاهر تبدو «إسرائيل» مَنْ بدأ التصعيد بحسابات تتصل بالسعي لفرض أمر واقع يحجز لها مقعداً في كلّ المفاوضات الدائرة حول مستقبل المنطقة، وتربط كلّ تسوية مقبلة لكلّ من ملفاتها بضمانات عدم تعرّض مصالح «إسرائيل» وأمنها لخطر، فتبعهم الأميركيون وسطاء منعاً للتصعيد، وتحقيقاً للهدف المشترك وهو ربط الحلول بالتفاوض، الذي تريده «إسرائيل» وتريده أميركا مثلها. فالتفاوض لتمييع الحقوق وفرض الحضور «الإسرائيلي»، يضمنان مصالح أميركا، خصوصاً عندما يحجزان لها مقعد راعي التفاوض في زمن ما بعد إعلان القدس عاصمة لـ«إسرائيل»، فتأتي لتقول للعرب من بوابة صقورهم اللبنانيين، الذين صدحوا في المؤتمرات العربية والإسلامية عن سقوط واشنطن كوسيط نزيه، وخروجهم من صفة الراعي المقبول للمفاوضات، لا غنى لكم عن الرعاية الأميركية وعن المفاوضات .

– هذا الظاهر كله صحيح، ويؤكده ما يجري في سورية من تزامن في التصعيد الأميركي و«الإسرائيلي»، والذي يفتح ملفات مختلفة العناوين عن تلك التي يفتحها التصعيد «الإسرائيلي» في لبنان، وفي الحالتين تطلّ واشنطن لتؤكد كما تل أبيب وجودها وحضورها، وكلّ منهما تعلم استحالة فرض حال الفوضى في سورية كخيار بديل لقيامة الدولة السورية، وهو ما بشرت به وثيقة الخمسة التي قادتها واشنطن ووقعتها فرنسا وبريطانيا والسعودية والأردن، بعروض تقاسم سورية مع روسيا وإيران، وإغراء تركيا باللعب في منطقة الوسط لترسيم كانتون تابع لها، يؤيده الناتو ولو اضطرت واشنطن للتحفظ مراعاة للأكراد، الذين تتخذهم عنواناً لتقديم الحماية لداعش، وضرب وحدات موالية للدولة السورية، التي كان يحلم الأكراد بتدخّلها لحمايتهم في عفرين، بعدما تخلّت عنهم واشنطن. وهو تدخل صار مستحيلاً بعد شراكة القوات الكردية في المجزرة التي ارتكبها الأميركيون بحق القوات الشعبية المؤيّدة للدولة السورية.

– تعرف واشنطن، كما تعرف تل أبيب ا ستحالة تحمّل فاتورة المواجهة المفتوحة لفرض أجندة مخالفة لتطلعات القوى التي تتمثل في محور المقاومة، ومن ورائها روسيا. وتعرفان في المقابل استحالة التفرّج على الوضع ينفلت زمامه من بين أيديهما، والزمن يتقادم لصالح تنامي مصادر قوة محور المقاومة وتقدّم مشروع الدولة السورية في جغرافيتها المستعادة قطعة قطعة. وتعلمان أنّ موعد الرقة وسواها شرق الفرات لن يكون بعيداً عن موعد ما بعد إدلب، كما لم يكن موعد إدلب بعيداً عما بعد البوكما ل، ولم تنفع لا التهديدات الأميركية ولا التركية بمنع هذا المسار ولن تنفع، وكما لم يجرؤ الأتراك على دخول مباشر في حرب إدلب لن يجرؤ الأميركيون دخول حرب الرقة عندما تدقّ ساعتها.

– تشهد واشنطن وتل أبيب تقدّم روسيا كقوة راعية للدولة السورية وتقدّمها العسكري من جهة، وقوة راعية لمسار سياسي يبدو وحده واقعياً وتزداد حظوظه مع كلّ تقدّم عسكري تحققه الدولة السورية وحلفاؤها، لكنها تشهد بالتوازي تقدّم روسيا كراعٍ لعملية إعادة الإعمار في سورية بإدارة الظهر لتهديدات واشنطن وعواصم الغرب باسترهان تمويل الإعمار بقبول دفتر شروطهم السياسي، ويبدو ملف النفظ والغاز في ساحل البحر الأبيض المتوسط، سواء في لبنان أو في سورية، وإذا كان الدخول على خط النفط والغاز في سورية يتمّ من السيطرة على منطقة شرق الفرات المليئة بالثروات النفطية وبالغاز والمعادن، فإنه يستدعي التحرش «الإسرائيلي» في لبنان لتبرير وساطة جاهزة، يمهّد لها الخبير بلبنان من موقعه كصديق لـ«إسرائيل» وسفير سابق في لبنان و«إسرائيل»، دايفيد ساترفيلد، ليبرمج حصادها، الخبير في شؤون النفط والغاز والمؤتمن على مصالح الشركات الأميركية في هذا القطاع، من موقعه كوزير للخارجية، خصوصاً بعدما تفلّت الأوروبيون كما تفلتوا نحو إيران منفردين بلا إقامة اعتبار للتحفظ الأميركي، فتشاركوا في حقول النفط والغاز في لبنان، عبر شركتين فرنسية وإيطالية مع روسيا كراعٍ للتحالف الذي يوقع اليوم على عقود الاستثمار.

– جولات التصعيد لها الكثير من الوظائف السياسية والأمنية، لكن التحضير لزمن التسويات يستدعي تجميد الملفات الاقتصادية الكبرى لحين جهوز الأميركيين لنيل حصتهم منها، سواء في إعادة إعمار سورية أو استثمار لبنان وسورية لثروات النفط والغاز، والتسوية المعروضة ستتضمّن تجميد ما تبقى من بلوكات لسنوات، خصوصاً الجنوبية منها، وعلى لبنان الاستعداد. وهناك مَن يقول لماذا لا يفرض لبنان أمراً واقعاً مشابهاً اقتصادياً ولو من باب المقايضة، بالإعلان عن إقامة سدّ مائي على نبع الوزاني، ولا يمانع بوساطة أميركية لتحديد نسبة تقاسم المياه، فيحقق توازن ردع من نوع آخر يتيح التملّص من التهديدات «الإسرائيلية» والعروض الأميركية المفخّخة؟

