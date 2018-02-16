De Mistura’s attempt to promote the document of five محاولة دي ميستورا لتعويم وثيقة الخمسة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

فبراير 15, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The difference between the UN resolution 2254 about the political solution in Syria and the document of five drawn up by Washington and signed by France, Britain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan and in which Israel seems a secret partner, and Turkey a half partner is that the US resolution based on a bilateral; the unity and the sovereignty of Syria and it is interpreted in two ways. The first entrance to the political settlement is a unified government that sets new constitution and holds elections. While the second aspect is Syria is unified through its constitutional and central security institutions that ensure the privacies of its components under the constitution and security, and where there are no separated security and constitutional bodies in the demography in Syria. While the document of five calls for a reference under the UN supervision to administer the constitutional and the electoral file, which means to disrupt the working according to the Syrian constitution and ending the Syrian sovereignty, but this cannot be applied without putting Syria under the Chapter VII .because the document calls for a constitutional and security non-centralization of the areas and the components and thus to make Syria under targeting.

Sochi Conference was the start of the political path, it is based on the decisive victory over ISIS which Washington and its allies through a coalition claiming the fighting of ISIS disrupted and tried to sabotage it to prevent the victory of a Syrian-Russian-Iranian alliance with the resistance forces. Knowing that the two pillars of the political path were the unity of Syria and its sovereignty and paving the way for those involved in the war on Syria to participate in the political solution according to the equation of ending the occupation and the separation, as Astana which paved for a similar way under the title of the war on terrorism. It seems clear that the compliance was missing and even negative from the targeted parties; Washington, Paris, Riyadh, and Ankara. On the contrary the alternatives expressed by those are represented in wars and raids launched by Washington for the sharing of Syria as an interpretation of its announced document under the name of the document of the five.

Moscow was keen on its position as a superpower to ensure the participation of the United Nations in Sochi and to get its legitimate cover, moreover, to ensure that there is no contradiction between the paths of Sochi and Geneva, but integration between them, and an attempt to present Sochi results as a reviving of Geneva path. The coming of De Mistura was astonishing despite the American-Saudi escalation with the participation of the parties of the document of five against the path and the conference, and the decision of their associated oppositions to boycott its work. But later it was revealed that the presence of De Mistura was not but an attempt to disable Sochi and to turn it into a platform to launch fire against the Syrian country and to show it as an obstacle in front of the political solution, through making Sochi results close to the document of five.

The formula of the constitutional affairs committee which was approved in Sochi to be in conformity with the UN resolution and the agreed path between Syria and Russia is supposed to be far from two things; the claim that it is an alternative party of the constitutional institutions of the country to draft a new constitution or to make adjustments on the ongoing constitution. The second thing is to make it a body under UN leadership and presidency, and the getting out of Syrian-Syrian equation which the UN contributes in encouraging it , because this means one thing, to proceed in the document of five by making Syria under the UN mandate and to consider it the Syrian constitutional institutions which the results of Sochi and Geneva debates must bypass by in order to be legal and then to be proposed for referendum. These are the two main differences between the UN resolution and Sochi on one hand, and the document of five on the other hand.

De Mistura tries to say that the confrontation between him and the Syrian position on what is called the constitutional committee, its formation, powers, and its presidency is an expression of a Syrian-Russian disrupt in order to ensure the Russian sponsorship of the trap he settled up, but he ignores that what was anticipated by Russia from Sochi has been achieved with the support of Syria, and what is presented now is allocated to Syria and its sovereign responsibility. If necessary, De Mistura will hear the appropriate Russian speech.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

ناصر قنديل



– المسافة بين القرار الأممي 2254 الخاص بالحلّ السياسي في سورية وبين وثيقة الخمسة التي وضعتها واشنطن ووقعت عليها فرنسا وبريطانيا والسعودية والأردن، وتبدو «إسرائيل» شريكاً سرياً فيها، وتركيا نصف شريك فيها، أنّ القرار الأممي يقوم على ثنائية وحدة وسيادة سورية، ويترجم ذلك بآليتين، الأولى مدخل التسوية السياسية هو حكومة موحّدة تضع الدستور الجديد وتجري الانتخابات، والثانية أن لا أجسام دستورية وأمنية منفصلة لمكوّنات الجغرافيا والسكان في سورية، بل سورية موحّدة بمؤسسات دستورية وأمنية مركزية، تضمن الخصوصيات لمكوّناتها بما هو دون الدستور والأمن، أما وثيقة الخمسة فتدعو لمرجعية تحت الإشراف الأممي لإدارة الملف الدستوري والانتخابي، وما يعنيه من تعطيل العمل بالدستور السوري وإنهاء السيادة السورية، ولا يمكن تطبيقه من دون وضع سورية تحت الفصل السابع. وبالمقابل تدعو الوثيقة إلى لامركزية دستورية وأمنية للمناطق والمكوّنات، ما يجعل وحدة سورية في عين الاستهداف.

– مؤتمر سوتشي كان بداية مسار سياسي يرتكز على الانتصار الحاسم على داعش الذي لعبت واشنطن وحلفاؤها المجتمعون بتحالف يدّعي قتال داعش، دور الإعاقة والتخريب لمنع تحقيق النصر الذي يعود الفضل فيه لتحالف سوري روسي إيراني مع قوى المقاومة، وركيزتي هذا المسار السياسي، وحدة سورية وسيادتها، وفتح الباب للمتورطين في الحرب على سورية للشراكة في الحل السياسي وفق معادلة إنهاء الاحتلال والانفصال، بمثل ما فتحت أستانة باباً مشابهاً تحت عنوان الحرب على الإرهاب، وحيث يبدو واضحاً أن التجاوب كان معدوماً بل سلبياً من الأطراف المستهدفة، أي واشنطن وباريس والرياض وحتى أنقرة، والبدائل التي يسير بها هؤلاء تظهرها حروب وغارات تشنها وتغذيها واشنطن، لتكريس تقاسم سورية ترجمة لوثيقتها المعلنة باسم وثيقة الخمسة.

– كانت موسكو حريصة من موقعها كدولة عظمى لضمان مشاركة الأمم المتحدة في سوتشي ونيل غطائها الشرعي، وتأكيد أن لا تضارب بين مساري سوتشي وجنيف بل تكامل بينهما، والسعي لتقديم نتائج سوتشي كوجبة منشطة لمسار جنيف توضع بين أيدي دي ميستورا، وكان لافتاً أن يأتي دي ميستورا، رغم التصعيد الأميركي السعودي بالتشارك مع أطراف وثيقة الخمسة على المسار والمؤتمر، وقرار المعارضات المرتبطة بهم مقاطعة أعماله، ليظهر لاحقاً أن حضور دي ميستورا ليس إلا محاولة لتفخيخ سوتشي وتحويله منصة لإطلاق النار على الدولة السورية وتصويرها معرقلاً للحل السياسي، عبر تحويل نتائج سوتشي إلى عكس أهدافه، وجعلها أقرب لوثيقة الخمسة.

– صيغة عمل لجنة مناقشة الشؤون الدستورية التي أقرّت في سوتشي، كي تنسجم مع القرار الأممي والمسار المتفق عليه بين سورية وروسيا، يفترض أن تكون بعيدة عن أمرين بوضوح، الأول ادعاء أنها جهة بديلة عن مؤسسات الدولة الدستورية لطرح وصياغة دستور جديد، أو إدخال تعديلات على الدستور النافذ والثاني جعلها هيئة بقيادة ورئاسة أمميتين، والخروج من معادلة حوار سوري سوري تسهم الأمم المتحدة بتشجيعه، لأن الادعاءين المذكورين يعنيان شيئاً واحداً، هو السير بوثيقة الخمسة، بجعل سورية تحت الانتداب الأممي، واعتبار المؤسسات الدستورية السورية التي يفترض لنتائج مشاورات سوتشي وجنيف أن تمر عبرها ليصير لها القوة القانونية، وتتم عبر طرحها على الاستفتاء، وهذان هما الفارقان العميقان بين القرار الأممي وسوتشي في سياقه، من جهة ووثيقة الخمسة من جهة مقابلة.

– يحاول دي ميستورا أن يقول إن المواجهة بينه وبين الموقف السوري حول ماهية اللجنة المسمّاة دستورية وطريقة تشكيلها وصلاحياتها ورئاستها، هي تعبير عن خلاف روسي سوري، ليؤمن تغطية روسية للمصيدة التي أعدّها، لكنه يتجاهل أن ما تريده روسيا من سوتشي قد تحقّق لها، بدعم من سورية وتأييدها، وأن ما هو مطروح الآن يخص سورية ومسؤوليتها السيادية، وعند الضرورة سيسمع دي ميستورا الكلام الروسي المناسب.

Related Videos

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Assad, Axis of Resistance, De Mistura, France, Iran, ISIL, Jordan, Nasser Kandil, Russia, Saudia, Syria reconciliation, Syrian Army, Turkey, UK, UNSC, USA, War on Syria, Zionist entity |