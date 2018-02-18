ISRAELI ARMY PATROL IS HIT WITH IED AROUND GAZA STRIP

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On February 17, the Israeli military announced that one of its patrols had been hit with an IED near the security fence south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli sources revealed that the IED had detonated when the Israeli soldiers were trying to remove a Palestinian flag from the fence. According to the sources, at least three Israeli soldiers were injured in the IED attack.

The area of the security fence around the Gaza Strip had witnessed several clashes between Palestinian protestors and the Israeli Army since the U.S. recognized Jerusalem city as the capital of Israel on December 7, 2017. Many Palestine protestors had been reportedly killed along the fence by Israeli soldiers. In response, Palestinian armed groups had launched several rockets on Israeli settlements north of Gaza.

