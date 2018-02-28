BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a night assault in the East Ghouta region, targeting the town of Utaya near recently captured Al-Nashabiyah.

Led by the Tiger Forces and 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the area located between the towns of Al-Salihiyah and Utaya in a bid to gain the upper-hand against the Islamist rebels of Jaysh Al-Islam.

 No gains have been reported thus far.

With the Russian sponsored ceasefire taking place each day between the hours of 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (Damascus Time), the Syrian Army has resorted to early morning and late night attacks against the Islamist rebels.

Regardless of the time of day, the Syrian Army has been forced to adopt similar tactics to their previous offensive at the Al-Malaah Farms in northern Aleppo.

This change in tactics is due to the fact that Jaysh Al-Islam has heavily fortified this part of the East Ghouta, making it difficult for the Syrian Army to make substantial gains.

