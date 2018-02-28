Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On February 27, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Republican Guard (RG) achieved a notable progress in their battle against Ahrar al-Sham and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in the Ajami district of Damascus’ Eastern Ghouta, according to pro-government sources.

The SAA and the RG reportedly broke the militants’ defense there and captured almost entire area. According to reports, Ahrar al-Sham and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham remained in control of only few buildings there. However, intense fighting in the area is ongoing and the situation can change soon.

If government forces establish control over the entire district of Ajami, they will increase security of the SAA’s positions in the Armoured Vehicles Base.

The advance in Ajami will also increase pressure on positions of Ahrar al-Sham and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the militant-held part of the Harasta, north of the Armoured Vehicles Base.

Airstrikes on militant positions in Eastern Ghouta:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a night assault in the East Ghouta region, targeting the town of Utaya near recently captured Al-Nashabiyah. Led by the Tiger Forces and 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the area located between the towns of Al-Salihiyah and Utaya in a bid to gain the upper-hand against the Islamist rebels of Jaysh Al-Islam. No gains have been reported thus far. With the Russian sponsored ceasefire taking place each day between the hours of 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (Damascus Time), the Syrian Army has resorted to early morning and late night attacks against the Islamist rebels. Regardless of the time of day, the Syrian Army has been forced to adopt similar tactics to their previous offensive at the Al-Malaah Farms in northern Aleppo. This change in tactics is due to the fact that Jaysh Al-Islam has heavily fortified this part of the East Ghouta, making it difficult for the Syrian Army to make substantial gains. Related Videos

