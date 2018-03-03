Posted on by michaellee2009

Russia Warns the US and Israel, “Your Games are at an End!”

By Gordon Duff, Video by Southfront —

VT watches its media partner SouthFront very closely. We believe Russia “injects” warnings and policy material through this medium, but then again, this is just “theory.” Watch the entire video very closely, it isn’t just about Syria or terrorism. It tells the story, in oblique terms, of the insanity of the Israeli dominated military cabal now ruling Washington and the puppet Trump from behind the scenes.

This may well be the most classified material involving US/Russia relations ever leaked to the public.

The Russians, by my estimation, have just put the US and Israel on notice and with new weapons systems deployed, are planning to grind the US and Israel into the dirt, humiliating Trump and his puppetmaster, Netanyahu.

Watch the video

