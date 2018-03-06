Israeli Police Throw Tear Gas Grenade at Palestinian Couple with Baby

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

RAMALLAH, March 3, 2018 (WAFA) – Israeli soldiers were caught on tape on Friday firing a stun grenade at a Palestinian couple carrying an infant in the village of Burin, in the north of the West Bank, forcing them to run away, according to a tweet by the Israeli human rights group, Yesh Din.

“Soldiers and border police arrived to Burin today and according to residents threw tear gas and stun grenades at youths who gathered after noticing 2 Israelis approaching from the direction of (the settlement of) Givat Ronen. A tear gas grenade landed in one of the houses where a large family lives,” it said.

“They continued to fire the tear gas and stun grenades even when the occupants were evacuated to the ambulance.”

In a video taken by a Yesh Din field researcher, a couple with a baby is seen fleeing to their home while a border police officer throws a stun grenade at them, it said.