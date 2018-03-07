‘America and Israel are Butt Buddies’–Protest Held Outside AIPAC Convention

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

Russians are truly fortunate people. They don’t have to shield their eyes from the embarrassing spectacle of their leaders bowing and prostrating themselves before the Israel lobby. The protest in the above video took place yesterday, on day one of the AIPAC convention. There’s a lot of anger expressed in it. You can kind of understand why.

It’s almost like our political officials are worshiping a golden calf or something. I suspect the scene inside the AIPAC convention now is very similar to the spectacle which confronted Moses when he came down from Sinai.

Here is a look inside the AIPAC convention of two years ago when the presidential campaign was in full swing. Shield your eyes. It’s hard to watch.

