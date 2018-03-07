‘America and Israel are Butt Buddies’–Protest Held Outside AIPAC Convention

Posted on March 7, 2018 by Richard Edmondson

Posted on  

by 

Russians are truly fortunate people. They don’t have to shield their eyes from the embarrassing spectacle of their leaders bowing and prostrating themselves before the Israel lobby. The protest in the above video took place yesterday, on day one of the AIPAC convention. There’s a lot of anger expressed in it. You can kind of understand why.

It’s almost like our political officials are worshiping a golden calf or something. I suspect the scene inside the AIPAC convention now is very similar to the spectacle which confronted Moses when he came down from Sinai.

Here is a look inside the AIPAC convention of two years ago when the presidential campaign was in full swing. Shield your eyes. It’s hard to watch.

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Richard Edmondson, Russia, Russophobia |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: