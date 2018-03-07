Election Meddling? What About ‘Israelgate’?

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

The media can’t seem to stop blathering about “Russiagate.” Perhaps it’s a convenient way of deflecting attention from the real elephant in the room: Israelgate.

The annual AIPAC Policy Conference is set to open tomorrow in Washington. More than 30 Congress members are scheduled to speak, including Ben Cardin, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio, etc.–all likely to pronounce their undying love for Israel.

You’ll note that the above video opens with a mention of a separate conference, one called “The Israeli Lobby and American Foreign Policy,” that was held March 2 at the National Press Club. The ILAFP is basically an anti-AIPAC conference that has become something of an annual tradition in its own right–sponsored usually by the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy and the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs and customarily held each year a day or two before the AIPAC Conference begins. You can go here to access an 8-hour video of the event.

I’ll close this post on a bit of a humorous note…It almost sounds like satire, but it’s true: the New York Times and the Washington Post, the “legacy” media outlets which can’t seem to uncover any incriminating exposés documenting Israeli meddling in US elections, have won a “prestigious” media award for their supposedly valuable, professional reporting on the “Russiagate” story.

