What is known well by the Americans ما يعلمه الأميركيون جيدا

Nasser Kandil wrote: What is known well by the Americans
- Some people wonder about what can the axis of resistance do if America strikes Syrian goals, forgetting that America has troops and bases in Syria and Iraq with at least approximately ten equipped thousands soldiers.
- Thirty-five years ago the American forces were in Beirut and the forces of axis of the resistance did not have capabilities which they have today, and their war with America was not existential as it is today, but when they decided to confront America, the targeting of the Marines headquarters in Beirut was enough reason for their ousting.
- The Americans know that their bases in Syria and Iraq are besieged by thousands of suicide bombers along with thousands of missiles which are capable of destroying their bases and killing their soldiers and generals, so if they think of a military strike they have to take into consideration what was said by their former Chief of Staff Martin Dempsey that the military involvement in Syria requires to mobilize half a million soldiers and one trillion dollars each year for twenty years without expecting a decisive victory
- The Americans threaten that they will try not to reach to better negotiations and to stop the progress of the Syrian army and the approach of the moment of their exit from Syria and Iraq, but when they find themselves face to face with the war they will do what their former ambassador to Syria Robert Ford advised them, to pack their bags for departure.
ما يعلمه الأميركيون جيدا
يتساءل البعض عما يمكن لمحور المقاومة أن يفعله إذا قامت أميركا بضرب أهداف سورية وينسى أن أميركا موجودة بقواتها وقواعدها في سوريا والعراق بقرابة عشرة آلاف جندي على الأقل معم معداتهم
في سابقة منذ خمسة وثلاثين سنة كانت القوات الأميركية في بيروت ولم يكن لقوى محور المقاومة قدرات كالتي لديها اليوم ولا كانت حربها مع أميركا وجودية كما هي اليوم وكانت إنشغالاتها بحروب أخرى أكثر مما هي اليوم وعندما أرادت دخول المواجهة مع الأميركي كان إستهداف مقر المارينز في بيروت بإستشهادي كافيا للرحيل
يعرف الأميركيون أن قواعدهم في سوريا والعراق محاصرة بآلاف الإستشهاديين اليوم ومعها آلاف منصات الصواريخ القادرة على تدمير هذه القواعد وجعل أشلاء جنودها وضباطها ورماد معداتها آخر ما يتبقى منها وعليهم إذا فكروا بضربة عسكرية أن يضعوا في حسابهم ما قاله لهم رئيس أركانهم السابق الجنرال ديمبسي وهو تجهيز نصف مليون رجل وترليون دولار كل عام لحرب تمتد لعشرين عام دون ضمان الخروج بنصر يستحق ما ستكون التكلفة والتضحيات
يهدد الأميركيون ألا بالوصول لتفاهمات أفضل ووقف تقدم الجيش السوري وإقتراب لحظة مطالبتهم بالخروج من سورياو العراق لكنهم عندما يجدون أنفسهم وجها لوجه مع الحرب سيفعلون ما نصحهم به سفيرهم السابق في سوريا روبرت فورد وهو أن يحزموا حقائبهم إستعدادا للرحيل
