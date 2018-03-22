According to a Monmouth University Poll that was released this week, the majority of Americans believes that a group of unelected government and military officials secretly manipulate the United State government from behind the scenes.

According to the poll, both democrats and republicans feel that there is a “deep state” faction that works in secrecy and exists to shape policy as well as spy on American citizens.

A majority of the American public believe that the U.S. government engages in widespread monitoring of its own citizens and worry that the U.S. government could be invading their own privacy. The Monmouth University Poll also finds a large bipartisan majority who feel that national policy is being manipulated or directed by a “Deep State” of unelected government officials. Americans of color on the center and left and NRA members on the right are among those most worried about the reach of government prying into average citizens’ lives.

Not only do the majority assert that there is indeed a deep state, but they also readily admit that they think the US government is actively engaged in surveillance against its own citizens. Again, illustrating the ominous nature of such a notion, party lines did not matter. The suspicion of the government violating the rights of its own citizens is bipartisan.

Fully 8-in-10 believe that the U.S. government currently monitors or spies on the activities of American citizens, including a majority (53%) who say this activity is widespread and another 29% who say such monitoring happens but is not widespread. Just 14% say this monitoring does not happen at all. There are no substantial partisan differences in these results.

“This is a worrisome finding. The strength of our government relies on public faith in protecting our freedoms, which is not particularly robust. And it’s not a Democratic or Republican issue. These concerns span the political spectrum,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

What’s more, only a small fraction of the people who were polled believe that this widespread 1984-style police state is justified. According to the poll, only 18% of Americans are asleep enough to believe that Uncle Sam watching their every move is warranted—a heartening statistic indeed.

This brings us to the question of why so many Americans feel that they are being spied on and controlled by shadow government officials who operate in secret?

The answer is quite simple: because it’s true!

As the torrent of Podesta emails from WikiLeaks exposed the crimes of the Clinton dynasty in 2016, the FBI followed up by releasing their own documents that were just as damning. Buried inside 100 pages of heavily redacted interview summaries from the FBI’s investigation into Clinton, Americans were exposed to a series of allegations that were nothing short of bombshell — documenting an ultra-secret, high-level group within the government, who were actually referred to as “The Shadow Government.”

This Shadow Government has long been kept in the dark realms of conspiracy theory. However, thanks to the efforts of WikiLeaks and the push by Americans for more transparency, the truth has now become stranger and even more corrupt than fiction.

With every action recorded, phone tapped, innocent family surveilled, right stripped, and citizen killed by their government, the term “Freedom” has become a mere symbolic representation of the brittle shell of America left behind after being gutted by unelected operatives in the deep state hell bent on total control and perpetual war.

Those who thought electing Donald Trump could somehow change this paradigm are slowly figuring out that no matter what puppet resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, those who lurk behind the scenes are the ones shaping US policy.

No matter how much you may disagree or even like Donald Trump, the idea of a secret and unelected government forcing change without the public’s consent behind the scenes should shock the conscience.

And now, after flip-flopping on promises not to start wars, not to attack state’s rights, not to go after the second amendment, and to expose Saudi Arabia’s crimes, it appears that Trump has simply become part of that very same apparatus.