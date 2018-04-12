Assad's Top Adviser Says Syria Is Ready For War While Country's Air Defenses Are On High Alert

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syria does not want a new war, but does not fear it and is ready for it, President Bashar al-Assad’s Political and Media Adviser, Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban said in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV channel on April 11 evening.

“I don’t think this psychological war against Syria will lead to what they want to serve the defeated terrorists in the Eastern Ghouta because the world is not open to them anymore,” Shaaban said. “We do not want wars, but we do not fear them and are ready, especially since the balance of power and rules of engagement have changed significantly in favor of Syria.”

Shaaban also emphasized that Syrina forces “are much stronger than” they were “in the past.” She added that there are some other powers, mostly Russia and Iran, have declared that if Syria is threatened, they will retaliate.

Most likely, Shaaban refered to the recent remarks by the top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and Russia’s envoy to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin were were in favour of a possible military assistance to the country.

“We will stand by Syria’s government against any foreign aggression … Iran backs Syria in its fight against America and the Zionist Regime [Israel],” Ali Akbar Velayati told the Syrian state TV during his visit to the Eastern Ghouta region. “If there is a strike by the Americans, then…the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired,” Alexander Zasypkin told the Lebanese al-Manar TV, speaking in Arabic.

In the interview, Shaaban added that the victory in Eastern Ghouta had been a crucial point in the course of the war against Syria and a failure of the US-Zionist scheme to create a new Middle East. He went further by saying that the operation in Eastern Ghouta had sent a message to the entire world that the Syrian Army and its allies are capable of liberating every inch of Syrian territory.

Shaaban’s statement came as the country’s air defense forces had been put on a high alert according to local sources. The Syrian military is preparing to repel an expect missile strike by the US and its allies. In some cases such a strike may easily lead to the large-scale escalation and a new big war in the region.

أكدت المستشارة السياسية والإعلامية في رئاسة الجمهورية الدكتورة بثينة شعبان أن استعراض القوة الذي تمارسه الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والغرب على سورية وحلفائها في محور محاربة الإرهاب يندرج في إطار الحرب النفسية ويعكس فشل أدواتهم أمام الانتصارات الكبيرة التي حققها الجيش العربي السوري في الغوطة الشرقية.

وقالت شعبان في لقاء مع قناة الميادين الليلة:”لا أعتقد أن هذه الحرب النفسية ضد سورية ستؤدي إلى ما يرغبون به خدمة للإرهابيين المندحرين في الغوطة الشرقية لأن العالم ليس ساحة مفتوحة لهم بعد اليوم وهناك قوى أخرى أعلنت أنه إذا تعرض حلفاؤنا لتهديد أو ضربة فإننا سنرد”.

وأضافت شعبان:”نحن لا نرغب بالحروب لكننا لا نخشاها ومستعدون لها إذا ما وقعت ولا سيما أن موازين القوى وقواعد الاشتباك تغيرت كثيراً لصالح سورية فنحن أفضل بكثير عما كنا عليه في السابق”.

واعتبرت شعبان أن انتصار الغوطة شكل نقطة حاسمة في مسار الحرب الكونية على سورية وهزيمة للمخطط الأمريكي الصهيوني في إنشاء شرق أوسط جديد وبعث رسائل للعالم أجمع بأن الجيش العربي السوري وحلفاءه قادرون على تحرير كل شبر من الأرض السورية من رجس الإرهاب وداعميه في المنطقة.

ولفتت شعبان إلى أن هناك دولا غربية وخليجية كانت وما تزال تدعم وتمول الإرهاب الذي يستهدف سورية بالمال والسلاح من أجل النيل من سيادتها ووحدة أراضيها.

وحول العدوان الإسرائيلي الأخير على مطار التيفور بريف حمص: “بينت شعبان أن كيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.. المستفيد الأكبر مما يجري في سورية .. يستميت لإطالة أمد الحرب فيها لأنه يدرك تماما أن انتصارها اليوم سيغير خريطة المنطقة والعالم وسيجعله الخاسر الأكبر.

