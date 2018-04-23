BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The death toll from the Saudi airstrike on the Yemeni wedding, yesterday, has risen exponentially, the Yemen-based Saba News Agency reported this morning.

According to the Saba report, at least 88 civilians have been found dead as a result of this Saudi airstrike on the wedding in the Al-Raqa area of Hajjah.

“The Republican Hospital declared a state of emergency yesterday evening because of the continued flow of casualties to it.. Calling citizens to donate blood,” The Saba report added.

Initially, the death toll was placed by local monitors at 20, but it quickly rose to 33 overnight after more bodies were found under the rubble.