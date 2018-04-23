Watch the World’s Youngest Reporter from Nabi Saleh, Occupied Palestine!

Local Editor

23-04-2018 | 12:15
Watch below a video for another young Palestinian heroine from the hometown of young detained teen Ahed Tamimi, Jana Jihad, who reports what is taking place as she confronts “Israeli” occupation soldiers, live in front of a camera:
 https://youtu.be/0y0WQgUNBmU


Source: Al-Ahed

