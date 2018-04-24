The statement by Baroness Cox comes after she undertook a fact-finding trip to Syria, during which time she visited several cities throughout the Arab republic.
The baroness claims to formulated her opinion on the matter by talking to a ‘wide range of people’ during her visit to Syria, including artists, intellectuals, writers, random passing civilians, government officials and even opposition members.
Baroness Cox also commented in regards to the BBC’s coverage of the Syrian conflict, saying that there exists strong sentiment that the media group has so far done a poor job of accurately reporting the reality on the ground.
Source material: RT
Related News
- Assad accuses US, UK, France of supporting militants since start of Syrian War
- VIDEO: Syrian military uses rocket fire, airstrikes and heavy mortars to break-up ISIS defenses in south Damascus
- warplanes smash militants across south Idlib during night attack
- Syrian Army deploys Smerch heavy rocket artillery to shell multiple rebel strongholds across north Hama
- VIDEO: Syrian Army battle tanks, BMPs fire onto ISIS positions at point-blank range in south Damascus
- Breaking: Syrian Army’s Tiger Forces arrive in Yarmouk Camp to begin offensive
- Triple Aggression on Syria Planned by US, Funded by Gulf States: Former MP
- President Al-Assad: Tripartite Aggression on Syria Accompanied by Misinformation Campaign against Russia, Syria
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Assad, Russia, SAA, Syria, UK, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: BBC |
Leave a Reply