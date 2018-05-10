Jewish terror state continuing with illegal attacks on Syria

Israeli Army Confirms Ongoing Attacks on Syria

Israel‘s army has confirmed it is carrying out ongoing attacks on Syria following Syria’s retaliatory attack on Israel, which itself was a response to an Israeli attack on Syria.

“The Syrian air defenses are confronting a new wave of Israeli aggression rockets and downing them one after the other,” state news agency SANA reported.

The scale of Israeli rocket fire appeared to be far higher than in previous incidents and Damascus residents described seeing explosions above the city from air defense systems.

Israeli war planes were shooting the rockets from inside the Occupied Palestinian territories and targeting the City of Baath in Quneitra province, which was shelled shortly after midnight, the state news agency said.

State-run al-Ikhbariya TV broadcasted live feed of the air defenses as they were confronting the Israeli rockets.

Images and posts on social media have reported explosions in and around the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Syria had launched a retaliatory attack on Israeli forces in occupied Golan Heights on Wednesday after Israel launched a missile strike on a military base near Damascus the day before. Israel blamed Irani forces in Syria for the attack.

Liberman had earlier claimed that the Iranians were “trying to build a third front” by Golan Heights, and said that Israel would target anyone who launches missiles at them.

The latest escalation follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the international nuclear accord, a move widely criticized internationally, but praised by Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Syrian state media agency SANA has released footage of Syrian air defense systems responding to incoming missiles.