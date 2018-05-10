The worm is turning: EU chief says Europe must ‘replace the US’

EU chief says Europe must ‘replace the US’ as world superpower as he attacks Trump over Iran deal and accuses America of turning its back on allies

EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker has attacked the US for turning its back on its allies and says Europe must take America’s place as global leader after Donald Trump‘s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

The EU Commission President said America ‘no longer wants to cooperate’ with other parts of the world and is turning away from friendly relations ‘with a ferocity that can only surprise us.’

Trump has sparked fury in Tehran by withdrawing from the accord with politicians burning the US flag and the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning that ‘America can’t do a damn thing’.

As European powers scrambled to salvage the agreement today, Juncker said it was up to the EU to take on the mantle of the US, adding: ‘At this point, we have to replace the United States, which as an international actor has lost vigor, and because of it, in the long term, influence.’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was seriously concerned and would be discussing the ‘acute’ situation.

However, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis insisted today that America will continue to work with allies to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon – despite Trump’s announcement yesterday.

Video playing bottom right… “We will continue to work alongside our allies and partners to ensure that Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon, and will work with others to address the range of Iran’s malign influence,’ Mattis said before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

‘This Administration remains committed to putting the safety, interests, and well-being of our citizens first,’ Mattis said.

While Iranian officials say they hope Europe will work with them to preserve the deal, many are pessimistic.

The lawmakers, including a Shiite cleric, held the flaming flag alight as their colleagues joined their chants. They also burned a piece of paper representing the nuclear deal and stomped on the papers’ ashes.