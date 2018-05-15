Sayyed Nasrallah Announces New Phase to Face ’Israel’ in Syria: Attacks Won’t Go without Response

Zeinab Essa

14-05-2018 | 23:40

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Monday a speech in which he tackled various regional and internal topics.

Addressing a huge crowd commemorating the 2nd martyrdom anniversary of Resistance Leader Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the names of martyred Resistance Leaders must be known and always remembered.

Sayyed Mustafa: Victorious Martyr

Hailing the traits of the late martyr leader, His Eminence highlighted that “the beginning of the jihadi work was founded in the field by a number of brothers, on top of whom is Sayyed Mustafa.”

“The Leaders who belong to the faithful march are characterized by being harsh in face of the enemy and tyrants as well as being merciful with their beloved, and so was the martyr Leader,” he added.

In parallel, His Eminence confirmed that it’s our duty to engrave the names of the brothers who were martyred in the military and security field with gold.

“Sayyed Badreddine has emerged victorious in his battles, including confronting the Zionist spy networks and terrorist ones as well as the car bombs in Lebanon,” he added.

Moreover, the Resistance Leader unveiled that Hezbollah had the honor of launching the nucleus of the resistance in Iraq through martyr leader Badreddine.

“He worked hard on dismantling the terrorist networks in Syria and Iraq, and contributed to the Iraqi victory that led to the withdrawal of US forces in 2011,” Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned.

Recalling Sayyed Badreddine’s say that : “I would not return from Syria except as a martyr or carrying the flag of victory,” His Eminence addressed the late martyr by saying:

“You returned from Syria both victorious and martyr.”

“Syria’s enemies wanted it to become a scene of bloodshed and war, but the Syrian Arab Army, with the support of its allies, foiled the attempts to divide the country and weaken it,” he emphasized, noting that “the Syrian Army is close to securing the capital fully and cleansing Damascus and its countryside of terrorist organizations.”

US and Its Pledges

Moving to the regional scene, Sayyed Nasrallah commented on the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear agreement by saying: “The international resolutions, law and community are not respected by the US.”

“No one in the world should trust the pledges of the US administration. It is stupid to trust the US after all the past experiences which proved that the US heeds attention to nobody’s interests,” he stated, pointing out that “US has proved it once again that it is only occupied with its own benefits at the first stage and the “Israeli” interests at the second stage.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah wondered: “The US has neglected even the interests of its allies, do we expect them to take into account the interests of the Arab countries?”

“The US experience with nuclear agreement confirms that negotiation is not the way to resolve the conflict with “Israel”,” His Eminence mentioned.

He further warned that US President Donald Trump is set to officially announce the so-called “deal of the century” in the coming weeks.

Night of Missiles: New Phase

Regarding to what he called as the “Night of Missiles” in Occupied Golan, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “For the first time ever, the occupation posts in occupied Golan were targeted with such a bombardment.”

“”Israel” claimed that only 20 missiles were fired some of which were downed, but the truth is that 55 missiles some of which of heavy-caliber were fired at a number of military posts, creating huge explosions, which forced all settlers in Occupied Golan and some in north “Israel” to scramble to shelters in panic,” His Eminence revealed.

Meanwhile, he also revealed that the “Israeli” entity was warned via a foreign state that “the next response would be in the heart of occupied Palestine should any red lines be crossed” in “Israel’s” retaliation to the Occupied Golan attack.

“With regard to the strike that took place against “Israel” in the Golan, some Arab media tried, by lying, to turn the “Israeli” defeat into a victory,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

He also went on to send a sounding message to the “Israeli” community: “The message is that you are mistaken if you think that you can continue to kill and bomb as you please. This is one form of the response to the “Israeli” aggression on Syria. The message behind the missiles that were fired at the Golan is that “Israel” can no longer bomb Syria without facing a response. The message that the enemy received was resounding and we are following the “Israeli” media outlets.”

“You as an enemy can no longer continue to violate Syria’s sovereignty and attack it without facing a response or punishment. This landmark rocket attack has launched a new phase,” he stated, noting that “the other parties will respond at the appropriate time and place and with the appropriate method.”

In this context, he stated that “”Israel” has stayed mum over its losses and the targeted locations.”

“Everyone must know that among the most important indications from this incident is that “Israel’s” internal front is not ready for war. The “Israelis” sought to cover up the events with lies. “Israeli” War Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that all Iranian bases in Syria were destroyed but this did not happen.”

Slamming the Gulf reactions to “Israeli” aggression in Syria as ‘shameful’, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that There’s nothing uglier than when the “idiot and traitor” Bahrain’s FM says “Israel” has the right to “defend itself”.

Palestine Faces ‘Deal of Century’

On the Palestinian cause and “Israeli” continuous attacks, Sayyed Nasrallah cautioned that Saudi “Arabia’s religious coverage has given the “Israelis” the right over Muslims.”

“The current scheme has three sides: Trump, Netanyahu and Bin Salman [MBS]. The fall of one of them eliminates the whole scheme,” he stressed, pointing out that “the projects of the three sides have failed and all the “Israeli” intimidation and threat with war are empty words.”

Urging the Palestinian Authority not to sign on this so-called “deal of century”, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that this deal is about Occupied Al-Quds being the capital of “Israel”, no return of refugees, and Gaza is the Palestinian state and comprehensive peace between the Arabs and “Israel”.”

Source: Al-Ahed

