Macron: The Rothschild Agent Who Convinced Trump to Stay in Syria

June 6, 2018

In early April it was being widely reported that President Trump was seriously considering withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria. In an April 3rd news conference he told reporters that he had instructed commanders to prepare to withdraw U.S. troops with regional allies taking their place.
Then French President Macron paid him a visit and plans for a U.S. withdrawal from Syria were suddenly put on hold. Christopher Bollyn suggests that the French president, a Rothschild gofer, convinced Trump to change his plans. Ed.

Baron David de Rothschild with his employee, Emmanuel Macron and his wife. Macron only appeared on the French political scene last year and suddenly became president of France in a race against Marine LePen. Baron David de Rothschild is also the chairman of the Governing Board of the World Jewish Congress. Click to enlarge

Emmanuel Macron, the highly-paid Rothschild investment banker who became president of France less than a year ago, told French media on Sunday that “we convinced” President Donald Trump to stay in Syria.
Who is “we”?
Given the fact that Macron is a highly-paid Rothschild agent who became president of France, the question needs to be asked: Who is “we”?
“Ten days ago, President Trump was saying the United States of America had a duty to disengage from Syria… I assure you, we have convinced him that it is necessary to stay for the long term,” Macron said in a televised interview.
This admission by Macron indicates to me that the Rothschilds are the hidden hand behind the whole media drama about the alleged nerve gas attacks in Salisbury and Syria. This would explain the way the media has been in lock step with the anti-Russian and anti-Syrian narratives, neither of which are supported with any evidence.
Rothschild_Genie_group

Rothschild partners on the Golan Heights oil project include Dick Cheney and Rupert Murdoch, the Rothschild-funded owner of News Corp. The Rothschilds invest in media in order to control public opinion. The recent Salisbury-Syria nerve gas drama is a perfect example of how their media investment works for them.

Why would the Rothschilds be involved in such dastardly intrigue? Firstly, because they are the leading Zionist family in Britain and France and the Zionist war effort in Syria is in desperate need of their help since the Syrian army is winning the war. Secondly, because they are invested in the oil fields on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which legally belong to Syria. If Syria becomes fragmented as per the Israeli plan to dominate the region (i.e. Yinon Plan, 1982) there will be no legal challenger to Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights.
Theresa_May_and_Rothschild

British prime minister Theresa May views the Balfour Declaration with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and Jacob Rothschild at his house. The Balfour Declaration, which is the birth certificate for the Zionist state, was actually a letter written to Lord Rothschild in 1917. The letter stated Britain’s support for a Zionist state in Palestine, which was in effect one party (UK) giving to a second party (Rothschild Zionists) the land of a third party (i.e. Palestine, Palestinians). Click to enlarge

Why would France, or America for that matter, want to wage war illegally against the government of Syria in the first place? Macron’s frank admission suggests that we are not really talking about French national interests at all — but about the interests of the Zionist international, which is headed by the Rothschilds.
Rothschild_and_Genie

The Rothschilds own the mainstream media outlets that promote the false pro-war narrative against Syria. They also happen to own the oil of the occupied Golan Heights. Click to enlarge

Source

