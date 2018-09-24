Putin Tells Assad, Russia to Develop Syria Air Defense Systems, Russia to to Send S-300 to Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 24, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that Moscow would supply its ally with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, Syrian Presidency announced.

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed the latest developments and the implementation of Idlib agreement, the Syrian presidency said in a statement.

“President Putin … informed President Assad that Russia will develop the Syrian air defense systems.”

President Assad meanwhile extended condolences to his Russian counterpart over the downing of Il-20 aircraft last week in Syria’s Latakia, according to the Syrian Presidency.

For his part, Putin blamed the Israeli air force for the Russian aircraft, informing Assad that Moscow will deliver S-300 to Damascus.

Last week (on September 17), the Israeli Air Force used the Russian Il-20 as a shield while attacking targets in Syria, lead to the downing of the aircraft and the killing of 15 Russian servicemen.

The Russian Defense Ministry promised to take “adequate” measures to boost the security of Russian servicemen after the Israeli Air Force used the Russian Il-20 as a shield while attacking targets in Syria, which led to the downing of the aircraft by Syrian air defenses last week.

During a Monday briefing, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow will deliver the S-300 air defense systems to Syria within two weeks as an adequate response to Israeli role in the downing of the Russian Il-20 plane last week.

“The Syrian Armed Forces will be supplied with the advanced S-300 air defense missile system within two weeks. It is capable of intercepting air threats at a range of more than 250 kilometers and simultaneously hitting several aerial targets,” Shoigu said, adding that the S-300 would significantly boost Syria’s combat capabilities.

Furthermore, Shoigu emphasized that command posts of the Syrian air defense forces would be equipped with automatic equipment that would ensure the identification of Russian aircraft by Syrian air defenses.

“Command posts of the Syrian troops and military air defense units will be equipped with automatic control system, which have been supplied only to the Russian Armed Forces. This will ensure the centralized management of all Syrian air defense forces and facilities, monitoring of the situation in the airspace and prompt target designation. Most importantly, it will ensure identification of all Russian aircraft by the Syrian air defense forces,” Shoigu said.

Meanwhile, the minister stated that Russia would jam satellite navigation, on-board radars and communication systems of combat aviation over the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

“Russia will jam satellite navigation, on-board radars and communication systems of combat aircraft, which attack targets in the Syrian territory, in the regions over the waters of the Mediterranean Sea bordering with Syria,” Shoigu said.

The Russian minister meanwhile, noted that Moscow had halted the delivery of S-300s to Damascus back in 2013 at Tel Aviv request, but the situation around the delivery has changed “through no fault of Russia.”

