The Daesh Hostage Drama Is Damascus’ Last Chance to Liberate the Northeast

Daesh’s takeover of a refugee camp in the US-controlled part of Syria is the last possible chance that Damascus has to liberate the northeast, but even attempting to do so is a serious gamble that might not even be undertaken because of its astronomically high strategic risks.
Daesh unexpectedly came back from what most of the world had prematurely thought was its death and suddenly seized control of a refugee camp in the US-controlled part of Syria along the Euphrates River last weekend. The terrorists now hold an estimated 700 hostages, some of whom are actually US and EU citizens, according to the startling revelation that President Putin made while speaking at the Valdai Club. The Russian leader also said that Daesh threatened to execute 10 hostages a day, which adds a sense of urgency to freeing them all as soon as possible. Additionally, he lambasted the US for…
View original post 783 more words
Filed under: American Aggression, ISIL, Russia, War on Iran, War on Syria | Tagged: War on Iran and Syria |
Either this implies sheer desperation on part of the failing American Empire given their shameful defeat in the dirty war that they have so deliberately continued to stage in Syria or it is reflective of their unshaken arrogant resolve to still not let go of their ardent desire to ruin and occupy Syria or both. Yet, irrespective of American hegemony the truth of the matter is the people of Syria have paid a damn high price to liberate their land from foreign invaders… American Empire’s mercenaries in various proxy guises… and they will stand upright in the face of American aggression till the end.