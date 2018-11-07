Sayyed Houthi Stresses Failure of US-Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Sayyed Houthi Stresses Failure of US-Saudi Aggression on Yemen

November 7, 2018

The leader of Houthi Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi on Wednesday stressed that the US-Saudi aggression on Yemen has failed, emphasizing that the Yemenis certainly would emerge victorious from this war.

Sayyed Houthi added that the recent military escalation in Yemen is ordered by the US President Donald Trump, noting the US is making huge financial gains out of weaponry deals it concludes with Saudi which is leading this war.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

 

