Hamas Leader to “Israel”: Don’t Try Us, Tel Aviv Our next Target

The Leader of Hamas Resistance Movement Yihye Sinwar had threatened the apartheid “Israeli” entity, warning “Don’t try us again,” as he held up a pistol that the Resistance men captured from elite “Israeli” Forces.

In a stern speech on Friday evening to honor Gaza’s Khan Younis martyr, Sinwar threatened to target Tel Aviv next time should “Israel” test the Resistance again.

“If we are attacked, we can bombard Tel Aviv — to the point, we have more missiles and more accurate ones,” he said.

Sinwar further revealed that he also had pictures of the incident and the retrieval of the commander of the force that was killed known to the public only as Lieutenant Colonel M. due to the military censor.

“This time you succeeded in leaving with killed and wounded, next time we will release our prisoners from prison and even more soldiers will remain in our hands,” Sinwar declared gravely.

He also asserted that the relative calm since the 2014 “Israeli”-Gaza conflict was not in vain, suggesting that the Resistance groups reinforced their arsenal with more damaging capabilities.

“The “Israeli” enemy understood that our quiet in recent years was not casual,” he said, adding that during the latest escalation, “the rocket fire was measured but in larger numbers and with much more powerful warheads.”

