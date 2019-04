Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

For those who have the sense of humanity, here are the photos of most of the Saudi activists who were beheaded yesterday by the Wahhabi regime:

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, MBS, MUSLIM ZIONISTS, Saudia, sectarianism, Wahabism At Work |