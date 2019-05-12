HOUTHIS CAPTURE THREE NEW POSITIONS IN SOTHERN JIZAN, DESTROY SAUDI MILITARY BULLDOZERS WITH GUIDED MISSILES (VIDEOS)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

11.05.2019

The Houthis captured three positions from the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies in the Kingdom’s southern province of Jizan in a surprise attack on May 10.

Houthi fighters can be seen storming the positions, east of the al-Dud mount, in a new video released by the Yemeni group’s media wing. The video also shows loads of weapons and ammunition, which had been left behind by coalition forces.

Moreover, the Houthis destroyed three bulldozers of the Saudi-led coalition with guided anti-tank missiles (ATGMs) in the southern part of Jizan. The group’s media wing said that that the bulldozers were establishing a new position and building fortifications.

In the last two months, the Houthis stepped up their attacks in the southern part of Jizan. The Saudi-led coalition made several attempts to secure the border area. However, it has failed to achieve this goal, so far.

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Saudia, UAE, USA, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen