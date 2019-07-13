Sayyed Nasrallah: Trump Seeks to Open Channels with Hezbollah, “Israel” Could be Wiped in Any Regional War

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah advised the “Israeli” leaders not to talk any more about returning Lebanon to the Stone Age.

In a Friday interview with Al-Manar channel, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the Lebanese celebrating 13 years on the Divine Victory, the 2006 July war with “Israel”.

Hezbollah Surprises to “Israel”

To the “Israelis”, His Eminence sent a clear message: “In the next war with “Israel” we will have surprises in land, air and sea.”

“The resistance is able attack the whole “Israeli” entity, reaching Eilat,” he reiterated, noting that he is “confident of victory” and that ““Israel” is weaker than spider-web.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further stated: “Since 2006, Lebanon has been living in a state of security that the Lebanese have created by their unity.”

“The resistance is stronger than ever,” His Eminence declared, explaining: “In 2006, our offensive capability was limited, but today we have an offensive force at the infantry level armed with qualitative weapons.”

As His Eminence moved to unveil some of the Islamic Resistance capabilities, he sent a clear message to “Israel’s” military, leaders and settlers. “The Zionist entity would be brought to the verge of vanishing, and it knows this.”

“We have a number of missiles larger than 2006 and we have precise missiles that we did not have in 2006. We also have a large and powerful branch of UAVs,” Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled,

Presenting a map of occupied Palestinian territories, Sayyed Nasrallah uncovered some potential targets in any coming war. “The resistance is able to target the entire coastal strip area with a depth of 20 km and a length of 60 to 70 km in which there are government centers, nuclear plants and ports,” he announced.

Sayyed Nasrallah also asked: “Can the “Israeli” entity survive or endure our capabilities?”

According to the Resistance leader, “The Zionists said that if the tanks of ammonia were hit in Haifa, the number of casualties is very large.”

“The “Israeli” will refrain from launching a raid on Lebanon because he is afraid of the resistance,” he viewed, noting that “the resistance is capable of bringing “Israel” back to the Stone Age by destroying the area that is under the range of our missiles.”

On the same level, the Resistance Leader predicted that “any war will be bigger than the 2006 war for “Israel” and it will put it on the brink of extinction.”

In parallel, His Eminence reiterated that “the invasion of Galilee is part of the war plan.”

Moreover, he highlighted that “due to the state of deterrence, it is ruled out that the “Israeli” will initiate a war.”

Answering a question on the effect of his death on Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “The resistance is not limited to a person; it works as an institution and every person has an influence.”

Praying At Al-Aqsa

On the same level, the Resistance Leader highlighted that “Life and death are in the hands of God,” noting that “yet logic points to me that I will personally pray at Al-Aqsa mosque.”

Expressing confidence of Hezbollah’s ability to “achieve victory in any coming confrontation,” Sayyed Nasrallah shed light on some “Israeli” failures.

“The confidence of the army leaders in their forces and the military leadership in the their political leadership and vice versa is missing,” he emphasized, declaring that Hezbollah has an infantry force that possesses special capabilities.

Back to 2006, His Eminence explained that “The July war transferred the battle to the enemy’s territory,” stressing that “ Today, the resistance is stronger than any other time in its ability to target the enemy’s home front.”

“The “Israeli” admits that there is significant decline in the strength and power of their ground forces,” he confirmed, reminding that “ the confidence crisis within the enemy as a result of Gaza failure has deepened.”

Once again, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “The resistance is stronger than ever despite the sanctions and it improved its capabilities greatly over the past 13 years, and this has been acknowledged by the “Israelis”.”

“The “Israeli” talk about returning Lebanon to the Stone Age is a mockery and underestimation of Lebanon,” reminding that Hezbollah can target entire “Israel” with its firepower

To the friend and enemy, Hezbollah’s Secretary General Message was clear: “I am convinced that “Israel” is weaker than a spider’s web and I have scientific evidence to that.”

On the importance of the resistance media, he stressed that “it is very influential in making results and events.”

Deal of Century will Fail

Moving to another title, Sayyed Nasrallah expected that “the “deal of the century” will fail.”

“One of the most important elements of the deal of the century’s failure is Al-Quds,” he added, noting that “The global arrogance fired a bullet of mercy on the deal of the century when it considered that Occupied Al-Quds is the capital of the occupying entity.”

Moreover, His Eminence hailed “both the unity of the Palestinian position and the steadfastness of Iran that formed important factors in front of the deal of the century’s implementation.”

“There is not a single Palestinian who will agree to a deal in which the Christian and Muslim holy sites of al-Quds will be transferred to Israel,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated.

“The martyrs who fell in Syria and the victory in Iraq are from the factors that prevent the implementation of the deal of the century,” he said, pointing out that “the Yemeni sacrifices and the strength of the resistance axis are among the main reasons for not implementing the deal of the century.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “the absence of a strong Arab state capable of carrying the deal of the century on its back prevents from its implementation.”

Demacratation and More

On a similar note, he was clear enough: “No one can impose naturalization on Lebanon if there is Lebanese consensus against it.”

Commenting the talk of demarcation between Lebanon and the apartheid “Israeli” entity, Sayyed Nasrallah cautioned that “If the sponsor of the demarcation negotiations is the American, forget about it.”

“The term of land demarcation is wrong because demarcating is already done,” he explained, noting that “Our land borders are demarcated and there is a technical dispute on some meters.”

He further highlighted that “Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri insists that land and sea demarcation coincide starting from Naqoura because it clarifies maritime borders.”

“If we define our maritime borders, the occupying entity will not dare to breach them,” His Eminence vowed, noting that “Lebanon is not weak, but some Lebanese are weak.”

According to him, “There is no logic in discussing maritime borders without settling the land borders. There are oil companies that are ready to work in the areas determined by Lebanon within its territory.”

Presence in Syria

On the Syrian front, Sayyed Nasrallah announced that his party has “redeployed and downsized our forces in Syria due to the improved security situation.”

He also clarified that “decreasing our numbers in Syria has nothing to do with American sanctions and we’re ready to return in large numbers if needed,” noting that Hezbollah hasn’t evacuated complete areas in Syria and we are still in all the areas where we were.

“The time has not come for Hezbollah’s full withdrawal from Syria,” he added, pointing out that “The party we are coordinating with in Syria is the Syrian military leadership, not the Russian one.”

Commenting on the recent “Israeli” strikes on Syria, His Eminence stressed that “it hasn’t targeted against important places. The result of the “Israeli” bombardment of Syria is “nothing” in military logic.”

“I do not think there is a return in Syria, and there is still the issue of East Euphrates and Idlib only,” His Eminence stressed, pointing out that “if something new emerged, we can easily transfer troops from Lebanon to Syria.”

Praising the fact that “there is a great coordination between the Russian and the Iranian in Syria, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that ““Israel’s” strikes will not lead to expelling Iran from Syria and they are risky for “Israel”.”

“Iran will not withdraw from Syria,” he clearly stated, noting that “the equation of responding to “Israel” if it targeted any Hezbollah element in Syria is still valid.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further explained some aspects of the Syrian refrain from responding to “Israel”, “The priority in Syria is to confront armed groups and Syria is facing “Israeli” aggression through air defenses.”

Meanwhile, he urged the Russians “to prevent the Zionist air force from targeting Syria.”

“The Syrians are training on the S300 and when they are ready to use it, the situation will be different,” His Eminence elaborated, uncovering that “[President Bashar] Al-Assad and I always meet, but won’t reveal any dates due to security.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also said: “[Our] growth in human numbers has been very large. Our numbers have doubled and there was development also out in the field, especially inside Syria. The ground forces are trained at a high level.”

Trump Wants to Talk to Us

Uncovering that Trump’s administration is seeking to open channels of communication with Hezbollah, he highlighted that “Trump’s administration has designated 3rd parties to reach out to Hezbollah in Lebanon and is dying for Iran to negotiate with him. It won’t happen.”

US-Iran, and The Talk of War

Ruling out that America might launch a war on Iran, Sayyed Nasrallah commented on the latest escalation between Iran and the US: “Strikes and counter-strikes might happen, but the two parties will seek to contain the situation.”

“I rule out that America heads to war against Iran and America knows that the war is expensive,” he said, pointing out that “the Iranians sent a message via a third nation on the day the drone was downed, saying they would retaliate against US targets in the event of a US strike. The Iranian message arrived shortly before Trump’s decision, and the latter’s position was to “stop the response”.”

However, His Eminence reiterated that “Iran will not negotiate with America directly and this is the position of all officials in Iran.”

“Who will pay the price for a war on Iran? “Israel” and Al Saud?” he wondered, warning that “Iran will readily bomb “Israel” if war breaks out against it. “Israel” won’t be aside in any coming war. In any war on Iran, the whole region will ignite. “Israel” might even be annihilated.”

Responding to those betting on the sanctions, Sayyed Nasrallah stated: “Iran will not kneel, but these sanctions will push the Iranians to strengthen their domestic production.”

“Iran is now open to any dialogue with Saudi Arabia, but the problem is in the other side, which has settled its options,” he declared, pointing out that “It is our responsibility in the region to prevent the US war on Iran because everyone agrees that it is destructive. What prevents the US from going to war is that its interests in the entire region are in danger.”

“Is it in the interest of the region to go to a devastating war? Is it in the interest of the UAE to have a devastating war in the Gulf? Certainly they will not accept it. Does the Saudi have an interest in the war as he knows that they will not be able to confront Iran? What will be left of UAE’s glass towers if war breaks out? If the UAE was destroyed when the war broke out, would that be in the interests of the Emirate rulers and people?” His Eminence asked.

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say that “Any country that will be a partner in the war against Iran or offer its territory to attack Iran will pay the price, noting that “a threat to destroy Saudi Arabia and the UAE cannot deter the US from waging a war on Iran, but rather the threat to attack its forces in the region and “Israel”.”

On the Yemeni front, the Resistance leader hinted that “Ansarullah can bomb most airports in Saudi Arabia and many facilities in UAE. Ansarullah are escalating gradually. It seems that UAE understands this and is reassessing, but not clear if full or partial withdrawal Yemen. They lost we welcome their re-assessment, and we call on Saudi to do the same.”

On the new US sanctions on Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “The new issue in the US sanctions is enlisting two deputies as this is considered an abuse of the parliament.”

“The enemy has two choices: either war, and it’s not capable of it or sanctions, but in return we are more confident ,” he added.

To Continue Fighting Corruption

Moving to the internal arena, Sayyed Nasrallah announced that “Hezbollah will continue the long and difficult battle of corruption on the internal front.”

Meanwhile, he urged calmness after Qabrshmoun incident announcing Hezbollah’s standing by its ally MP Talal Arslan.

“From the very first moments after the Qabrshmoun incident, we started our contacts to pacify the situation,”Sayyed Nasrallah revealed, reiterating that “stability in Lebanon is in our interest.”

In addition, he refused claims that Hezbollah “wants to blow up the Druze arena” describing them as “immoral.”

Describing Arslan’s call for referring the incident to the Judicial Council as “logical,” Sayyed Nasrallah said “the decision is in our ally’s hand and we stand by him.”

His Eminence further praised Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s wise decision to postpone the latest cabinet session.

“We are against the suspension of the cabinet,” he said.

