INTERVIEW ON LAST AMERICAN VAGABOND: RUKBAN CAMP (SYRIA)

Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond had me on his show to discuss Syria & Palestine.
“In this interview we go over the US-run al-Rukban internment camp in Syria and what these people have been forced to endure even as the MSM ignores their plight, as well as some of what Eva saw while living in Palestine, the parallels between the two atrocities, and the governmental ties that bind them.”
*Note: As I update (July 25), Ryan informed me that Youtube has demonitized this particular upload on his channel.Consider supporting Ryan on his Patreon account.
Links Related to Things Discussed:
*Israeli War on Gaza 2008/9 & 2012 links:
–“next time it will hurt more”: Israeli threat against surviving family members of White Phosphorous attack
–“They killed me three times”: Palestinian father on Israeli army murder of family members including infant girl
–it’s a ceasefire…just not on the beach, not in your home: Israeli soldier shoots 7 year old boy in head
*West Bank 2007 links:
