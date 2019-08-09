Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (01 August – 07 August 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (01– 07 August 2019)

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory

01 – 07 August 2019

Great March of Return in Eastern Gaza Strip: 72 civilians injured, including 30 children, 3 women, one of them is a paramedic, and 2 journalists by Israeli forces.

West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 2 Civilians Injured.

91 civilians, including 9 children, arrested during 65 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

5 civilians, including 2 children, arrested in eastern Gaza Strip, and 5 shooting incidents reported in the area.

A house demolished by Israeli forces and a woman forced to self-demolish her house in Jerusalem; also 4 under-construction barracks demolished in Beit Jala.

5 shooting incidents reported against Palestinian fishing boats off Gaza shores, and a fisherman arrested and his boat confiscated.

37 temporary checkpoints established in the West Bank, where 9 Palestinian civilians were arrested.

Summary

During the reporting period, PCHR documented 124 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

In terms of violation to the right to life and bodily integrity, Israeli forces injured 74 Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank: 72 of them, including 30 children, 3 women, one of them is a paramedic, and 2 journalists at the Great March of Return.

Israel carried out 65 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and raided civilian houses attacking and enticing fear among residents. Moreover, 91 Palestinians were arrested, including 9 children. Only one incursion was conducted into the northern Gaza Strip. Furthermore, 5 civilians, including 2 children, were arrested from the border areas in Khan Younis and Rafah while attempting to sneak to Israel.

Additionally, 8 incidents were documented by PCHR under expanded settlement activity as the Israeli forces demolished a residential house and forced a female civilian to self-demolish her house in Jerusalem. Also, a tractor and a vehicle were confiscated in the northern Jordan valley, 4 barracks and an under-construction building were demolished in Beit Jala.

During the reporting period, Israeli naval forces further continued their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen and their equipment at sea though sailing within the allowed fishing area. This week witnessed 5 shooting incidents against the fishermen and their boats. Further, this week witnessed 4 shooting incidents in Khan Younis area.

It should be highlighted that Israel continues its closure policy on the Gaza Strip for the 14th consecutive year, severely restricting the freedom of movement of persons and goods and isolating the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and the rest of the world. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation and with temporary and permanent checkpoints. During this week, 37 temporary military checkpoints were erected, and 9 Palestinian civilians were arrested there.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force

The 69th Great March of Return took off in eastern Gaza Strip on Friday, 02 August 2019, titled “Solidarity with Crimes against Wadi al-Humus.” The Israeli attacks resulted in the injury of 73 civilians, including 30 children, 3 women including a paramedic, and 2 journalists.

The incidents were as follows:

Excessive Use of Force against the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip

Northern Gaza Strip: 1500 protesters participated in Abu Safiyah area protests, northeast of Jabalia; only tens approached the border fence and threw stones. The protest involved activities such as national songs of the Palestinian heritage, speeches by political leaders in addition to raising the Palestinian flag. Israeli forces, stationed along the fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 20 of them were injured, including 10 children, 2 women and 1 security officer: 11 were shot with live bullets, 5 were shot with rubber bullets; and 4, all children, were directly hit with tear gas canisters. Yasser Salah Mohammed al-Tanneh (16) sustained a bullet wound to his upper thighs severely damaging a main blood vessel. Paramedic Wafa’a Omar Khamis Jaber (24) was shot with a rubber bullet in her left ankle.

Gaza City: hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Palestinian security forces spread along Jakar street and denied civilians access to the border fence; nonetheless, a handful managed to approach the fence at a 100 meters distance, threw stones at the border and Israeli soldiers responded with live ammunition. No injuries were reported for the first time since the outbreak of the protests.

Central Gaza Strip: hundreds of civilians, including women, children and families, took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests; tens approached the border fence at a range varying between 2 – 70 meters. , and some of them attempted to throw stones at Israeli soldiers with slingshots. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with 9 military SUVs, responded with live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at the protesters, wounding 16 civilians, including 4 children, a woman and a journalist: 8 were shot with live bullets and shrapnel, 5 were directly hit with teargas canisters and 3 were shot with rubber bullets. Most of the injuries were documented in the upper body. Israeli forces deployed a sewage water pump against the protestors. At approximately 17:50, while present 200 meters away from the fence, journalist Usama Sharif Mohammed al-Kahlout (35), from Deir al-Balah, was shot with a live bullet to the left leg and was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Khan Younis: protests took place in Khuza’a, where Ahmed al-Qarra and Hany Abu-Selmy, who were killed by Israeli forces this week were commemorated. Dozens approached the border fence and threw stones at it, Israeli soldiers shot back; as a result, 17 civilians were injured, including 10 children and a journalist: 4 were shot with live bullets and shrapnel and 4 were directly hit with a tear gas canister and 9 were shot with rubber bullets. The injured journalist is Hatem Saadi Saleh Omar (39), from Rafah, and he was wearing a flak jacket with “PRESS” clearly imprinted on it. Mr. Omar is a reporter for Xinhua News Agency and he sustained two rubber bullet wounds in his legs while videotaping the events at least 130 meters away from the fence. Furthermore, dozens of civilians, suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

Rafah: Hundred participated in the eastern Shokah protests, where folklore shows, and speeches were held. Dozens approached the border fence and threw stones. The Israeli soldiers used live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters against the protestors. As a result, 13 civilians were injured, including 4 children: 3 were shot with live bullets and shrapnel, 3 shot with rubber bullets and 7 were hit with tear gas canisters. Mohammed Zaher Wassel Abu-Zaid (15) sustained serious wounds after being hit with a tear gas canister directly to the head.

Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

After the Friday prayer, 02 August 2019, Israeli forces dispersed a peaceful protest in Wadi al-Humus neighborhood in Sour Baher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. Hundreds of civilians participated in the protest denouncing the Israeli forces’ demolition of tens of residential houses in the area and the planned demolitions. Israeli soldiers attacked the civilians and fired tear gas canisters at them. As a result, tens of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. Photojournalist Eyad Namer Hamad (61) was beaten by the soldiers, causing him bruises to the foot and was transferred to Beit Jala Hospital. Hamad stated to PCHR that the soldiers detained him in order to prevent him from recording the weekly Friday activities in Wadi al-Hummus neighborhood. The soldiers also isolated him from his colleagues and then attacked him. Also, Hasan Brijiyah, from the Popular Anti-Settlement Committee in Bethlehem, was arrested.

At approximately 13:30 on Friday afternoon, 02 August 2019, Palestinians from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah launched their weekly peaceful protest and headed towards the village’s eastern entrance that has been closed by Israeli forces for the past 15 years in favor of “Kedumim” settlement. The demonstrators chanted national slogans demanding end of the occupation and protested the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms while the soldiers fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 23:00 on Saturday, 03 August 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire for few minutes at agricultural lands in eastern al-Sanati area, and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 05:00 on Sunday, 04 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia shore in northern Gaza strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:45 on Sunday, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire for few minutes at agricultural lands and shepherds in eastern Khuza’a village, and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 04:00 on Monday, 05 August 2019, Israeli forces stationed off Sheikh ‘Ejlin shore in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire and pumped water at 2 Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 7 nautical miles. As a result, Abdullah Mefleh Khalil Abu Rayalah (13) fell in water in addition to 2 engines from the boat belonging to Falah Mohammed Abu Ryalah; and 12 fishing nets from the boat that belongs to Mohsen Khalil Abu Ryalah. According to statement of Abdullah Abu Ryalah, at approximately 17:00 on Sunday, 04 August 2019, he accompanied his father Mefleh Abu Ryalah (42), and uncle in addition to other fishermen. He got into a boat owned by his grandfather Khalil Abu Ryalah. The fishermen went for fishing off Shiekh ‘Ejlin shore in southern Gaza Strip. At approximately 04:00 on Monday, at dawn, 05 August 2019, Israeli gunboats approached the boats and then pumped water at their boat in addition to another boat belonging to Abdullah’s uncle Mohammed Ibrahim Abu Ryalah. As a result, Abdullah fell in water and the boat’s engine was broken. Abdullah could not swim, so his cousin Mohammed jumped into water and rescued him. The Israeli naval forces ordered the fishermen to transfer Abdullah to the gunboat where he received first aid and then returned him to his companions. Upon their arrival to the Gaza Seaport, Abdullah was taken to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

At approximately 16:00 on Monday, 05 August 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire for few minutes at agricultural lands in al-Qararah and al-Fukhari villages in western Gaza Strip. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 05:30 on Tuesday, 06 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed in western Rafah in southern Gaza strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, no arrests were reported.

At approximately 11:00 on the same day, Israeli gunboats stationed west of Gaza City, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 6 nautical miles. They surrounded a fishing boat manned by ‘Awad Tareq Abdul Razeq Baker (22), from al-Remal neighborhood, and owned by his brother Majd. As a result, the boat was broken and confiscated and Baker was arrested.

At approximately 16:35 on Tuesday, 06 August 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire for few minutes at a group of Palestinian young men, who were in eastern Khuza’a village; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 22:00 on Tuesday, 06 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed west of Rafah shore in southern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire for an hour at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, no arrests were reported.

Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 01 August 2019:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Oseid Hani Mousa Jdou’ (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit ‘Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bilal Mahmoud ‘Essa Suwiti (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Wad al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anwar ‘Ali Fares Abu al-Hasan (38) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:20, large Israeli military force moved into Deir Netham village, northwest of Ramallah. Tens of Palestinian young men gathered in the village streets and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli forces, who replied with live and rubber bullets at them. The soldiers also fired tear gas canisters at houses. As a result, dozens of civilians suffer tear gas inhalation, fainting and seizures and they received treatment on the spot. Furthermore, the soldiers raided and searched several houses in the village and then arrested 18 civilians taking them to the investigation center in “Halamish” settlement, and then released them 5 hours later.

(the names of the arrestees are available at PCHR)

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces stopped a bus at the eastern entrance to al-Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem and then arrested 5 civilians accompanying the village children. Mohammed Abu al-Humus, Member of al-‘Issawiyia Follow-up Committee, said that the Israeli Intelligence Service chased, stopped and detained a bus carrying about 35 children aged between 8 – 12 years and at the village entrance. Abu al-Humus added that Israeli forces and 3 Intelligence officers forced the bus driver to drive towards the military camp at al-‘Issawiyah eastern entrance where they thoroughly searched the bus and imposed about NIS 1000 for the driver and withdrew. Abu al-Humus pointed out that the Israeli forces released the driver and children while arrested 5 guides: Mahmoud Shehadah Mustafa, Abdul Nasser ‘Obeid, Younis ‘Ali Nasser, Morad al-Shloudi, Nidal ‘Elyan.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence in eastern al-Shoka village, east of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, arrested Hamzah Ehmoud Suleiman Abu Qershain (18) and his brother al-Husein (17), who suffers from impaired mobility in lower extremities, when they approached the border fence. Hamzah told PCHR’s fieldworker that Israeli soldiers fired several live bullets at them while grazing their sheep. The soldiers forced them at gunpoint to take off their clothes and cross the border fence to Israel. After questioning them in a military vehicle, the arrestees were taken to Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in northern Gaza Strip. Hamzah and his brother were released at approximately 23:00 on the same day.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces arrested Wasim Eyad Dari (17) in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. The soldiers beat Wasim causing him several fractures in the left hand in addition to bruises throughout his body. Mohammed Abu al-Humus, Member of al-‘Issawiyia Follow-up Committee, stated that Israeli forces attacked, dragged and then handcuffed Wasim taking him to a police vehicle. Abu al-Humus mentioned that the Israeli forces also attacked and pushed Wasim’s grandmother, Sabah Dari (60). As a result, she fainted and was taken to Hadassah Medical Center – al-‘Issawiyah to receive medical treatment.

Israeli forces carried out (3) incursions in Hebron and al-Thaheriyah village, south of the city; and Howarah village, south of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 02 August 2019:

At approximately 15:30, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Ahmed Saleh Hamed Ramadan (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatyah village, southeast of Jenin and patrolled the streets. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian children and youngsters gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli forces, while the latter used tear gas canisters against them. As a result, dozens of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. The soldiers chased the protestors and then arrested Bilal al-Sa’di (16) and Khalid Nazal (17).

At approximately 18:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence in eastern Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, arrested Ra’ed ‘Awad Mohammed Abu Wardah (23), from Beit Lahia after crossing the border fence. At approximately 09:00 on Saturday, 03 August 2019, Israeli forces released Abu Wardah through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in northern Gaza Strip. According to field investigations, Abu Wardah was participating in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities before crossing the border fence.

Israeli forces carried out (4) incursions in Um al-Tout and al-Jomlah villages in Jenin; Sa’ir and Nuba villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 03 August 2019:

At approximately 13:40, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus arrested 3 civilians, from Qalqiliyah, namely: Salem Riyad Abu ‘Aba’ah (25), Mohammed Mesleh Nazal (25) and Hasan Amin Qawas (25).

In the evening hours, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence arrested Mohammed ‘Awad Hamdan Abu Hagras (17), from Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, while attempting to sneak through the border fence in eastern al-Rannah area, east of the city. on Sunday, at morning, 04 August 2019, the Israeli forces released Mohammed through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, north of the Gaza Strip.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli forces stationed at Shu’fat military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Ahmed Yusuf al-Ghazawi (26) and Nassar Jaber (23).

Sunday, 04 August 2019

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin They raided and searched several houses from which they arrested 3 civilians, from al-Hesbah area at the western village entrance. The arrestees were identified as: Ahmed Abdul Latif Zakarnah (22), Feras Hasan Abu al-Rab (33) and Ahmed Jamal al-Badawi (25)

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Wadi Qaddoum neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ahmed Walid al-Ghoul (21) and Jamal Mohammed al-Ghoul (19) and then arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Isawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Mohammed Mar’ai Darbas (20), ‘Ali Mohammed ‘Ali ‘Obaid (19), ‘Odai ahmed Dari (19) and ‘Ala’a Mohammed Dari (22).

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Annab checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, arrested ‘Ammar Jihad ‘Oufer (26), from Noor Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm.

Israeli forces carried out (3) incursions in Hebron, Dora and Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 05 August 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Loai ‘Odah Salama (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Bita village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bahjat ‘Izzat Aqtash (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 5 civilians, including 3 children. The arrestees were identified as Ihab Kamal Salem Jawabrah (16), ‘Anan Nidal Hasan al-Shareef (15), Akram ‘Abed al-Rahman al-Shareef (16), Ahmed Rafat al-Badawi (19), and Jamal Hisham Mohamed Janazrah (20). Moreover, the Israeli forces handed 4 other civilians, including a child, summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. Those civilians were identified as ‘Ali Hasan al-Shareef (13), Mohamed Naser al-Badawi (18), Obai Mohamed Jawabrah (25), and Iyyas Hani Ja’arah (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Yousef Saqer Saleem (21) and Anas Yousef Salama (25) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Esam Isma’il Mohamed al-‘Aloul (46) and then arrested him with his son Laith (25).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mo’min Ratib al-‘Amour (16) and Mahmoud ‘Ali al-‘Amour (16) and then arrested them.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces arrested Ahmed Mohamed al-Khatib (25), from Jayyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyia, while referring to the Israeli Intelligence Service upon a prior notice.

At approximately 18:00, the Israeli authorities prevented holding 2 memorial services of the late Dr. Subhi Ghosha and the late athlete Ahmed ‘Adaliyah in occupied East Jerusalem, claiming that the 2 memorial services were sponsored by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces raided and surrounded “Yabous” center on al-Zahra Street in the central of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli forces forced attendees out of the hall and attacked them. The eyewitnesses also said that the Israeli forces checked the attendees’ IDs and handed some of them summonses for interrogation. Moreover, the Israeli forces fixed a decision from Gilad Ardan, the Minister of Internal Security, on the center’s door to prevent holding the memorial service. He claimed that the Subhi Ghosha memorial service was sponsored by the PNA.

Around the same time, the Israeli authorities prevented holding the closing ceremony of the late Ahmed ‘Adaliyah in the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) in al-Shaiekh Jarrah neighborhood in the center of occupied Jerusalem. The ceremony was organized by Jerusalem’s Sport Federation Group.

Israeli forces carried out (5) incursions in al-Zababdah and al-Kufair villages, southeast of Jenin; Bani Na’iem and Surif villages and al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 06 August 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Izzariyah village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Tariq Saleh al-Amouri (28); Mothafar Abu Roumi (32); and Majd Abu Roumi (25).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Dan village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Farouq ‘Abed (40), and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Zakareya ‘Elian (19), and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Barqin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Ali Abdul Qader Atiq (27), a reporter at al-Watan News Agency; and Mahdi Jamil ‘Asib (27), and arrested them.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar Refugee Camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fares Adel al-Titi (23), and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Ouja village, northeast of Jericho. They raided and searched a house belonging to Haitham Awad Jarahid (22) and his brother Marwan (24), and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:45, Israeli forces moved into northen ‘Asira village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested (9) civilians, namely: Darar Ahmed Hamadna (58); his son ‘Amr (30); Adham Tahseen al-Shouli (30); Monadel Ali Abdul Fattah Sa’ada (33); Hamza Abdullah Yaseen (30); Omar Nidal Daghles (27); Bara’a Yasin Abdul Fattah Jarara’a (30); Ahmed Ibrahim Sawalha (27); and Asim Jamal Daghles (25).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aida Refugee Camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Shadi Mohammed Abu ‘Akar (35) and Abdul Raziq Mowafaq al-Badawna (29), and then arrested them.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adel Mousa al-Sayed Ahmed (19), and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians, namely: Fayez Mohammed Mohaisen (18); Jihad Bader (19); and Mohammed Wa’el Obaid (22).

Israeli forces conducted (2) incursions in al-Burj and Sa’ir Villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 07 August 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Suleiman Musalam al-Debes (15) and Mohammed Jamal Roumi (18), and then arrested them.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mahmoud Mohammed Doqdoq (28) and his brother Ali (23), and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Doha village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Malik Hasan al-Zaghari (24), and then arrested them.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliya. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Anas Wajeeh Abatli (25) and his brother Adam (20), and then arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Tabaqa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ra’ed Badawi Hamdan (39) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces backed by a number of military construction vehicles moved about 100 meters into eastern al-Buraij refugee camp. The vehicles leveled lands along the border fence with Israel. Few hours later, the vehicles were redeployed along the border fence.

Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in al-Aroub refugee camp; Dura and Nuba village in Hebron. No arrest were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 06:30 on Tuesday, 06 August 2019, Israeli forces moved into al-Boqi’ah Plain in the northern Jordan Valley, a part of Area (B), which is under Palestinian jurisdiction as per the 1993 Oslo Accords. They stopped a vehicle driven by Moayad Fakhri Mohamed ‘Ali Daraghmah (42) and a tractor belonging to al-Forat agricultural company. The vehicle and tractor were confiscated and Daraghmah was arrested.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces demolished 4 barracks and the concrete foundations of an under-construction house in Bir ‘Onah area, north of Beit Jala, in addition to a carwash near “Rachel’s Dome” checkpoint, north of Bethlehem. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces provided protection for the Israeli bulldozers that moved into Bir ‘Onah area in Beit Jala and demolished concrete foundations and barracks belonging to Mahmoud Ghunaim and Mahmoud Razinah. It should be noted that the Israeli forces demolished barracks and facilities belonging to Mahmoud Razinah 2 months ago, despite having documents proving his ownership. Bir ‘Onah area is exposed to the Israeli authorities’ attacks, including demolishing buildings and barracks, in order to vacate the area for settlement expansion. The Israeli forces continued to demolish buildings in the mentioned areas under the pretext of being near the annexation wall, which isolates Beit Jala village and Bethlehem from occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 09:00, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished a residential house belonging to Eyad Saleem al-Kasawani in Beit Hanina area, north of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Al-Kasawani said that the Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles moved into the neighborhood and surrounded his house after forcibly getting his family out. The military construction vehicles demolished his house comprised of 2 apartments built on an area of 140 square meters. The house sheltering 6 persons was built 17 years ago. Al-Kasawani said that he received the demolition notice few days ago and there was no time to challenge.

On Tuesday, Diala Abu Irmilah implemented the Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished her under-construction house in al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Diala said that she self-demolished her house to avoid paying fines estimated at NIS 70,000.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 22:00 on Thursday, 01 August 2019, dozens of buses carrying hundreds of Israeli settlers moved into ‘Urtah village, southeast of Nablus, under the Israeli forces’ protection. The buses stopped near religious shrines, the settlers stepped out of the buses and performed their prayers. On Friday, 02 August 2019, the Israeli forces and settlers withdrew from the village and no more incidents were reported.

At approximately 13:30 on Sunday, 04 August 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Halmish” settlement, threw stones at Palestinian civilians present adjacent to the settlement street near al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. As a result, the Palestinian civilians sustained minor bruises throughout their bodies.

At approximately 19:00 on Monday, 05 August 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Yitzhar” settlement, attacked the outskirts of ‘Oreef village from the eastern side. The settlers threw stones at a house belonging to Jamal ‘Abed Yousef Shehadah and broke its windows, causing fear among the house residents. The one-story-house, which is located near ‘Oreef secondary school for boys, shelters 9 persons, including 6 children.

At approximately 01:30 on Tuesday, 06 August 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Yitzhar” settlement, attacked the northern of Nablus. The settlers threw stones at ‘Oreef secondary school for girls and al-Nour Wedding Hall. As a result, the wedding hall windows were broken.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

The Gaza Strip

As the Israeli closure of the Gaza Strip enters its 14th consecutive year this July, severe restrictions on the freedom of movement of persons and goods enhance the de facto separation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Moreover, Israeli naval forces imposed a blockade, chased fishermen, opened fire at them, and confiscated their fishing equipment. During the reporting period, 5 shooting incidents and chasing fishermen and their boats were documented.

Note: No updates occurred on the state of the crossing during the reporting

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. Israeli forces established 37 temporary checkpoints, from which they arrested 9 civilians.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Hebron:

On Thursday, 01 August 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit Kahel village and on Wad Risha road.

On Friday, 02 August 2019, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to Beit ‘Awaa village and on Qalqas and al-Fahes roads.

On Saturday, 03 August 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the southern entrance to Halhoul village.

On Sunday, 04 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Dir Samt, al-Shayyoukh and Beit ‘Aynoun villages.

On Tuesday, 06 August 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit ‘Aynoun village and at the northern entrance to Halhoul village.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 01 August 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh, Ras Karkar and Kafur Malek villages, and at the entrance to al-Jalazoun refugee camp.

On Friday, 02 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah.

On Monday, 05 August 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Ras Karkar and ‘Ain Sinah villages.

On Wednesday, 07 August 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the intersection of Kafur ‘Ain village, northwest of the city.

Nablus:

At approximately 14:00 on Thursday, 01 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Nablus-Jenin, near the entrance to Barqah village, northwest of the city.

At approximately 17:00, a similar checkpoint was established near Khaleh Nofal shop, at the northern entrance to Tal village, southwest of the city.

At approximately 17:00 on Friday, 02 August 2019, Israeli forces stationed at Hawarah checkpoint, at the southern entrance to Nablus, closed the checkpoint and prevented Palestinians from exiting the village for over 2 hours without any reasons.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Tulkarm-Nablus Road, west of the city.

On Saturday, 03 August 2019, Israeli forces imposed more restrictions on the Palestinian civilians’ movement. PCHR’s fieldworker said that the Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of al-Naqourah village, branching Jenin-Nablus Street. Moreover, a similar checkpoint was established on Tulkarm-Nablus Road, west of the city. The Israeli forces stopped Palestinian vehicles and searched the passengers, causing a one-kilometer traffic jam. The checkpoints lasted until mid-night.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli forces stationed at Beit Foreek checkpoint established at the eastern entrance to Nablus, closed the checkpoint and prevented Palestinians from passing through the checkpoint. The checkpoint’s closure continued until mid-night.

At approximately 18:00 on Monday, 05 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to the northern ‘Asirah village, southwest of Nablus.

Jenin:

At approximately 17:00 on Friday, 02 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint near Markah village, between Qabatiyia and Sanour villages, southeast of the city.

Qalqiliyia:

On Thursday, 01 August 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia (was established 2 times), between Jayyous and ‘Azoun villages, and at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of the city.

Salfit:

At approximately 20:50 on Friday, 02 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Dirsitiyia village, northwest of Salfit.

At approximately 17:30 on Saturday, 03 August 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Dir Ballout village, west of the city.

Tubas:

At approximately 20:00 on Monday, 05 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint near al—Kaffir village, northwest of Tubas, on Tubas-Jenin Road.

