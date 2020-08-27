Al-Quds Mufti Quits UAE Forum Over Normalization With ‘Israel’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Grand Mufti of occupied al-Quds Sheikh Muhammad Hussein resigned from the so-called Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies [FPPMS] after the UAE-based organization issued a statement endorsing a recent normalization agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.

“Normalization is a stab in the back of Palestinians and Muslims, and a betrayal for Muslim and Christian holy sites in al-Quds,” Sheikh Hussein said on Wednesday, as he announced his resignation.

It was the second such resignation in recent days. Muslim-American activist Aisha al-Adawiya also quit the FPPMS on Sunday over the organization’s statement.

Al-Adawiya stressed that the topic of normalization was never brought up at a recent board meeting and that “there was no agreement on any kind of support for the UAE’s deal with ‘Israel’.”

“As a result of this breach of trust and consistent with my values, I’m announcing my resignation,” she said in a Facebook post.

Earlier this month, the FPPMS claimed that the normalization deal “stopped ‘Israel’ from extending its sovereignty over Palestinian lands” and was a means to “promote peace and stability across the world.”

It, however, faced criticisms over the controversial statement and was forced to remove it from its platforms.

The ‘Israel’-UAE unashamed deal was announced by the White House on August 13, sparking anger among Palestinians and supporters of their cause against the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, UAE | Tagged: Abraham Project, Alquds, Arab Zionists, MBZ, Normalisation |