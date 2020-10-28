Lebanese Delegation Insists on Regaining All National Rights during Second Round of Indirect Negotiations to Delineate Maritime Borders with Zionist Enemy

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 28, 2020

The second round of indirect negotiations between the Lebanese and Israeli enemy delegations, under the auspices of the United Nations and with US mediation, has ended, amid tensions caused by the Zionist rejection of acknowledging Lebanon’s rights regarding the positions of the demarcation of the marine borders.

Al-Manar reporter said that after the end of the break at 1;30 p.m., the UN and US representatives surprisingly ended the session after it was scheduled to continue till 3:30, adding the tension which dominated over the first session is expected to be behind winding it up.

The two delegations are set to resume discussions over the delineation of maritime borders tomorrow (Thursday) at 10:00 am at the UNIFIL headquarters in Ras Naqoura.

During today’s meeting, the Lebanese delegation carried maps and documents showing points of disagreement. Meanwhile, Naqoura and its outskirts witnessed a wide deployment of Lebanese Army troops conducting joint patrols with the UNIFIL.

On another level, the Lebanese Army organized a field tour for journalists in Naqoura, mainly in the region in which indirect negotiations took place a kilometer away from the headquarters, where naval signs could be seen as placed by the Israeli enemy in Ras Naqoura sea off B1 point.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA

