Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has sent the Biden “transition team” some foreign policy advice, encouraging it to scrap the recent peace/recognition deals between the “Israeli” entity, the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan. In a long-telegram style series of tweets on US President Donald Trump’s Mideast policy, the lawmaker accused the President of disguising arms agreements as “peace deals”.

“He recently inked so-called ‘peace deals’ between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and ‘Israel’. The only problem? They weren’t peace deals. They’re arms sales to human rights abusers, designed to empower the Gulf States and increase the risk of war with Iran,” Omar wrote.

“Trump proposed a staggering $23 billion in arms sales to the UAE, which the administration admitted was linked to the deal,” she added, pointing out that she had introduced resolutions in the House to try to stop these arms sales.

Suggesting that the diplomatic agreements have only “normalized the occupation” of Palestinian territories by the “Israeli” entity, Omar lamented that they’ve “made real peace for ‘Israelis’ and Palestinians increasingly unlikely.”

According to the congresswoman, Joe Biden now “has a tremendous opportunity to reverse” Trump’s foreign policy, and to position the US “at an equal distance” from all the Middle Eastern “dictators,” whether it be Saudi Arabia, or the Yemeni Saudi puppet government, or the UAE.

Omar, 38, is a member of the informal group of “progressives” within the Democratic Party known as ‘The Squad’, whose other members include Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

The lawmakers’ policy proposals include Medicare for all, a “Green New Deal” for America and major changes to US foreign policy. The Squad has been a favorite target of Republican-leaning media and politicians, who have alleged that it carries undue levels of influence within the Democratic Party and the Biden campaign.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Biden have repeatedly sought to distance themselves from the “progressive” wing of the party, however, promising that “nothing will fundamentally change” under a Biden presidency, and that Medicare-for-all, the Green New Deal and major changes to foreign policy were off the table.

