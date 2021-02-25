Hezbollah Obtained Technology to Develop Precision-guided Missiles, Israeli Attacks to Block Rocket Flow into Lebanon ‘Useless’: Zionist Report

Posted on by indigoblue76

The Israeli occupation army threatened to move against Hezbollah if it obtains between 500 and 1000 precision-guided missiles, according to a report published by the Zionist newspaper, ‘Israel Hayom‘.

The paper quoted an Israeli military officer as describing Hezbollah rocketry power as second to Iranian nuclear program in endangering the Zionist security and highlighting that the enemy’s army is taking the necessary steps to prevent the Lebanese Resistance from gaining such missile capabilities.

The report mentioned that most of the Israeli air raids on Syria aimed at blocking the flow of the precision-guided missiles into Lebanon, adding that Hezbollah overcame this challenge by obtaining the technology used to develop such rockets.

For his part the Former Israeli military intelligence chief, Amos Yadlin, considered that the Zionist army should deal blows to Hezbollah rocketry power without engaging in all-out wars.

Source: Al-Manar Eglish Website

