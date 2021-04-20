The Highly Anticipated Syrian Presidential Elections

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The speaker of the Syrian Parliament called for eligible candidates wishing to run in the presidential elections to submit their applications to the parliament’s chamber within 10 days starting the day before yesterday and to commence the next working day yesterday, Monday 19 April.

Candidates must meet a number of conditions to be eligible to run for the office as per the amended Syrian Constitution of 2012, the enemies of the Syrian people in the USA, the European Union, and their minions called the elections illegitimate, they couldn’t topple the Syrian government and install a puppet regime or regimes despite investing hundreds of billions of dollars of their citizen’s hard-earned tax money for that goal.

The Western officials put on their ugly faces and interfere in the Syrian internal affairs in all ways possible, they, at the same time, go hysterical over never-proved allegations of Russian intervention in the US elections!

After more than a decade of the US-led war of terror and war of attrition waged against the Syrian people, the Syrian people managed to clean up most of their country from much of the corruption and most of the terrorism, they adopted a modern constitution which, because of the US attempts to overthrow the Syrian government, now omits US puppets from running for the top executive office in Syria.

Candidates running for the Syrian President’s office must meet the following conditions:

To have completed 40 years of age.

To be a Syrian citizen by birth and of both Syrian parents.

To enjoy full civil and political rights, unindicted in a heinous felony, even if the candidate regained their rights.

Not to be married from a non-Syrian.

Most importantly:

To have been a resident in Syria for not less than 10 consecutive years by the time of submitting the application.

It is this last article that all US puppets groomed by NATO member states and their regional stooges are not eligible for the top post in Syria. The majority of them reside in hotels abroad on the account of their host countries, they did not fight against terrorists the likes of ISIS, Nusra Front, et al, they did not suffer along with the Syrian people hence they will not feel the needs of the Syrian people, and they do not have loyalty to the people who stood mostly alone against the world’s largest army of terrorists over an entire decade.

Our question to western citizens who ‘democratically’ elect their heads of states, presumably, in their countries, how do you accept your officials interfering in the internal affairs of an independent, sovereign country, an establishing member of the United Nations when you don’t like others interfering in your elections?

Furthermore, if it was for the author of this post, I wouldn’t allow any foreign observer from any country to monitor any elections in Syria unless their respective countries allow Syrian observers to monitor their elections in their countries.

The Syrian embassies in normal countries around the world have already started receiving applications of the Syrian citizens wishing to vote in this important and milestone elections, we will not be surprised if there will be calls by the US stooges abroad calling for boycotting the elections, they know they do not have any majority, not close to a sizable minority to be noticed if they do contribute.

The last 2014 elections was held under extremely difficult conditions with constant bombing by the US-sponsored terrorists targeting voting centers all over the country, intimidation campaigns against the Syrians abroad to boycott the elections, and after failing in achieving their goals with Syrians registering in their tens of thousands in the Syrian consular missions abroad, the USA forced its stooges to stop the process in the host countries. The scene of hundreds of thousands of displaced Syrians in Lebanon flooding the streets and chanting for President Assad at the height of the US propaganda against him should have been enough lesson had the USA had any tiniest shred of good intentions towards the Syrian people to stop pushing for regime change in the country.

So far, 2 candidates applied for the post, one is a former minister, the incumbent President Bashar Assad did not submit his application form yet, the deadline for submitting the applications ends on Wednesday, 28th of April. The candidates must receive the endorsements of at least 35 members of the current Syrian Parliament. The election date is set for the 26th of May 2021. Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court is supervising the entire elections process.

