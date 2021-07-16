Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 16, 2021

Head of Hezbollah’s executive council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the US policies are ruining Lebanon, adding that Washington intervenes in all the Lebanese domestic affairs.

Addressing Quranic ceremony, Sayyed Safieddine rejected all the claims that Hezbollah dominates over the Lebanese politics, saying: “Were Hezbollah really ruling Lebanon, woes Would never plague it”.

Sayyed Safieddine noted that the US tyranny targets Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan, adding that the Umma has started following the path of victory since “Al-Quds Sword” battle.

