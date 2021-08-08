Sayyed Nasrallah: We Won’t Allow ‘Israel’ to Change Rules of Engagements, Fire for Fire

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah S.G. Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah during televised address via Al-Manar on the 15th anniversary of 200 July War (Saturday, August 7, 2021).

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Saturday that the Resistance won’t allow the Israeli enemy to change the rules of engagements, warning that the Israeli army will be destroyed in any future war.

In a televised address via Al-Manar on the fifteenth anniversary of divine victory in the 2006 July War, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the balance of deterrence is the most strategic achievements of the 33-day war.

His eminence described the Israeli aerial aggression on south Lebanon on Thursday as a dangerous development, elaborating on the Resistance retaliation in Shebaa Farms which took place on Friday.

The Hezbollah S.G. also said that Hezbollah doesn’t fear a war with the Zionist entity, affirming that the Lebanese Resistance party is fully prepared to confront any Israeli war.

On the issue of Beirut Port blast, Sayyed Nasrallah slammed anti-Hezbollah propaganda launched by some foreign-backed Lebanese media outlets, warning against politicizing and dealing with double standards regarding this case.

Touching upon Khalde ambush last week, Sayyed Nasrallah described the attack as a massacre committed by gangs, stressing that the issue will be settled through the Lebanese state institutions.

His eminence stressed that Hezbollah is following up on livelihood conditions in Lebanon and will exert efforts to meet the people’s needs. He reassured the Lebanese citizens and the Resistance supporters that the current ordeal the country has been facing won’t last long.

Balance of Deterrence

Starting his speech by talking about the occasion, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the first major responsibility nowadays is to maintain the achievements secured by the Resistance in July War in 2006.

“Such achievements were secured thanks to blood of martyrs and other forms of sacrifices of the Lebanese people.”

Sayyed Nasrallah described the balance of deterrence set up by the Resistance as the most strategic achievement of 2006 July War.

“Throughout 15 years, the Israeli enemy has not dared to stage aerial attack on Lebanon, except for a conflicting strike on a border area between Lebanon and Syria in 2014.”

He noted in this context that the Israeli enemy has been in the last years carrying out strikes in Syria in a bid to achieve two goals: the first is to offer aid to foreign-backed terrorists and the second is to prevent Hezbollah from developing its military capabilities and especially from attaining precision missiles.

Reaching about Thursday’s Israeli air strikes on Al-Jarmak and Al-Shawakeer areas in south Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah said the attack is a dangerous development that has not happened in 15 years.

He clarified that some retaliatory operations by the Resistance are not bounded by time, but noted that other operations can’t be delayed. In this context, he said that the Resistance retaliation to Thursday’s aggression could not be postponed.

“Yesterday, we chose to strike an open area and during the day. Then our retaliation was fully-considered. We issued a statement in which we claimed responsibility for the operation, and we have the courage to announce our responsibility for any resisting action against the Israeli enemy,” his eminence stated.

Rules of Engagement

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed, meanwhile that the aim of the retaliatory strike on Friday is to maintain rules of engagement which the Israeli enemy attempted to change.

“Any strike in the future will be retaliated for in an appropriate way. We won’t throw away the achievements which were secured by blood.”

Sayyed Nasrallah chose to send clear and direct messages to the Israeli enemy by warning its officials against making wrong estimations.

“To Israeli commanders I say: Don’t miscalculate by estimating that we are busy with our internal issues, no matter how these issues are pressuring. To us, it’s our responsibility to defend our people so don’t bet on livelihood pressures on the Lebanese people.”

His eminence also warned Israeli commanders against betting on the disagreements among the Lebanese sides and on schemes aimed at inciting the environment of the Resistance against Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that Friday’s strike was just retaliation to Thursday’s aggression, and had no relation with Hezbollah’s revenge to the Zionist entity’s killing of Resistance fighters Ali Mohsen (in Syria) and Mohammad Tahhan (on Lebanese-Palestinian border).

The Hezbollah S.G. also warned that Hezbollah’s retaliation to any future aggression could be in the north of the Zionist entity.

“We can strike Galilee or Golan; our choices are open.”

His eminence warned Israeli commanders against committing any folly.

“The most major idiocy that Israeli commanders would commit is to take a decision to launch a war against Lebanon.

Shwayya Interception

Sayyed Nasrallah slammed the incident where some citizens intercepted Hezbollah fighters who were firing rockets on Shebaa Farms on Friday in Shwayya southern town, describing it as regrettable and shameful incident that has dangerous indications.

“When I saw the footage of the incident I was impressed. I hoped that I could reach those fighters and kiss their hands and their foreheads.”

He said that the affiliation of those who intercepted the Hezbollah vehicle is well known, noting that some of Shwayya residents defended the Resistance fighters. In this context, he urged the Resistance supporters not to generalize in dealing with this incident, noting that most of Lebanese Druze back the Resistance against the Israeli enemy.

Sayyed Nasrallah, meanwhile, hailed the fighters’ discipline and wisdom.

“Our fighters were ordered to fire only 20 rockets on targets in Shebaa Farms. The rocket launcher has the capacity for 31 rockets. I could see the rest 11 rockets still in the launcher. Our fighters are highly disciplined. And when they were attacked, they exert high levels wisdom and patience, for they were armed. However, they did not use their weapons against their brothers in the country.”

Beirut Port Blast First Anniversary

Touching upon the Beirut Port blast, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed to the US-Saudi campaign against Hezbollah, saying that such propaganda was launched in the first hours that followed the blast last year on August 4.

“Since the first day, political investment started by several media outlets upon orders by the US and Saudi Arabia. Such channels tried to propagate that Hezbollah was storing ammunition and arms in the port. All sides who probed the blast reached a conclusion that there were no arms in the port. However, when this scenario failed they resort to propagate scenario of the Ammonium Nitrate.”

“All what was said about Hezbollah in this regard is baseless, politicized and dealt with double standards.”

His eminence addressed the families of the blast victims by urging them to go to Judge Tarek Bitar and asking him to announce the result of the technical probe which is over now.

Sayyed Nasrallah here slammed the investigation into Beirut Port blast as politicized, accusing the Lebanese judiciary of dealing with double standards with the issue.

Khalde Ambush and Ashura Commemoration

Commenting in the attack on funeral of Ali Shebli last Sunday, Sayyed Nasrallah said the shooting was neither an incident, nor a clash.

“It was a deliberate ambush by criminal gangs. It was a massacre in which 3 people were martyred and 16 others were wounded. We were patient out of power and wisdom rather than out of weakness and fear.”

“The Resistance supporters dealt responsibly with the issue. All perpetrators of Khalde ambush must be held accountable, and the issue of blocking Beirut-south highway must be settled.”

On the governmental issue, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah awaits the results of talks between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Najib Mikati.

He added that Hezbollah has been closely monitoring the livelihood conditions and the feul shortage in the country, noting that the Resistance part will exert efforts to meet the Lebanese people demands.

Touching upon Ashura commemoration this year, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed on importance of abiding by COVID-19 health protocols, warning that Ashura ceremonies could be cancelled if the people don’t commit to health measures.

Hi eminence concluded his speech by reassuring Lebanese people that the ordeal which Lebanon has been passing through won’t last long.

“The path of the Axis of Resistance is a path of victory.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

