Islamic Jihad Denounces Assault on Liberated Prisoner Al-Akhras

22 Aug 2021
The family of liberated Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras protests alongside dozens of Palestinians in front of the police headquarters in Bireh to demand the release of their kin whom the Palestinian Authority arrested.
The family of liberated Palestinian prisoner, Maher Al-Akhras, demonstrated alongside dozens of Palestinians in Bireh, 15 km from occupied Jerusalem, to demand the release of their kin whom the Palestinian Authority Security Forces have arrested during a protest.
The protest was against the assassination of Palestinian human rights activist, Nizar Banat, in Ramallah.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad denounced the attacks carried out by the Palestinian National Security Forces, calling the assault on liberated prisoner Maher Al-Akhras ‘shameful’ to the Palestinian Authority.
PIJ also denounced the PA’s heavy-handed suppression of the Palestinians, who went on a march demanding for the killers of Nizar Banat to be held accountable.
Additionally, the resistance movement called on the Palestinian Authority to free all prisoners and to stop violating rights and liberties.
