“The Gilboa Redemption”; Activists Comment on Palestinian Prisoners’ Escape

Social media activists comment on the escape of the Palestinian prisoners from the Gilboa Prison, with some so overly joyed by the news they mocked the Israeli failure.
Social media activists commented on the escape of 6 Palestinian prisoners from Gilboa Prison near the occupied city of Bisan on Monday, using the hashtag #نفق_الحرية (Freedom Tunnel),
Al Mayadeen’s Lana Medawar shared a picture mocking the similarity between the escape and academy award-winning movie The Shawshank Redemption.
Activist Batoul Murad kept things very simple: The art vs The artists
URGENT: Calls to remove commercial and home cameras and destroy recent recordings in areas near Gilboa Prison to prevent the six prisoners from getting caught !! 🚨 #نفق_الحرية https://t.co/pnstvEGN2n— #SaveSilwan ! #SaveSheikhJarrah ! (@_sevdalizaa) September 6, 2021
Amal Ali poked fun at the Israeli team observing the hole the prisoners escaped from, referencing Auguste Rodin’s famous sculpture, The Thinker.
