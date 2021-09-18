‘Great Strength’: Houthis Reveal Details Of Large-Scale Operation In Ma’rib (18+ Video)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

17.09.2021

South Front

On September 17, the Houthis announced that they “liberated” more than 1,600 square kilometers in the central Yemeni province of Ma’rib from the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies during a recent large-scale operation.

The operation, codenamed “Great Strength,” saw the Houthis and their allies imposing control of the districts of Medghal and Majzar. The Mass Millitary camp also fell into the hands of the Houthis. The camp was one of the Saudi-led coalition main bases in Ma’rib.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari, a spokesman for the Houthis, claimed that the coalition used to shelter elements of al-Qaeda and ISIS in the camp.

During Operation Great Strength, the Houthis’ Missile Force carried out a total of 161 attacks. 128 of the attacks were against targets in Yemen, while 33 were launched against targets deep inside Saudi Araba.

The Houthis’ Air Force also carried out 319 attacks with drones. 136 attacks targeted Saudi-backed forces in Yemen and 183 targeted Saudi Arabia.

According to Brig. Gen Sari, the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies sustained heavy losses as a result of Operation Greater Strength. Around 3,000 Saudi-backed fighters were killed, 12,400 others were wounded and 550 were captured. Furthermore, 1,500 vehicles of Saudi-backed forces were destroyed, burned or damaged.

In the course of the operation, the Houthis documented 3,290 airstrikes by Saudi-led coalition warplanes. The airstrikes failed to stop, or even slow down the group’s advance in Ma’rib.

Last week, the Houthis announced that they captured the districts of Mahliyah and Rahbah in Ma’rib after advancing from the nearby province of al-Bayda during the third phase of Operation Evident Victory.

The Houthis have been advancing towards Ma’rib city and nearby oil fields for well-over six months now. All attempts to stop them by the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies were a complete and utter failure.

Operation Great Strength was not the end of Houthi operations in Ma’rib. The Yemeni group will not likely stop its operations in Ma’rib before capturing the provincial center.

