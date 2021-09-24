Palestinian Detainees Mohammad and Mahmoud Al-Arda: This Is Why We Dug the ‘Road to Al-Quds’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 24, 2021

By Staff

The Commission of Palestinian Detainees published Friday new letters from Mohammad and Mahmoud Al-Arda from behind the bars of “Israeli” prisons. The letters included new details about the “Tunnel of Freedom” under Gilboa Prison and their current situation behind bars.

Detainee Mahmoud Al-Arda revealed new details about the tunnel through which six detainees broke free from prison, saying that the main reason behind digging the tunnel is “snatching freedom.”

“Digging the tunnel was in retaliation for the martyrdom of detainee Mohamad Al-Ashkar in 2007, and for this same reason the tunnel in Shatta Prison was dug in 2012,” he added.

“The Tunnel of Freedom came in protest to the martyrdom of the detainee Kamal Abo Waer, the miserable situation of the women in detention, the awful isolation circumstances, the non-implementation of the quests of the mass hunger strike of detainees in 2017, the current tragic conditions and preserving achievements.”

In parallel, Al-Arda dedicated “this victory to martyrs Mohamad Al-Ashkar, Kamal Abo Waer, as well as to the martyrs of The Palestinian Detainees Movement, The Resistance, to our Arabic and Muslim peoples, to the free souls everywhere, and to Gaza in gratitude to what it had offered to the detainees.”

He announced that the tunnel has got the name “The Road to Al-Quds.”

“We have won and “knocked the empty water tank of the lorry” as the great writer Ghassan Kanafani once said. We have delivered our message to the world, that we are seekers of freedom and rights, that we are oppressed, and the world should be by our side in order to free our land,” he added.

For his part, detainee Mohamad Al-Arda, stated that he has been isolated from the outside world since the last nine days, and he paid tribute to his Palestinian people.

September 18, 2021

Fathia, the mother of Palestinian prisoner Mahmoud Arda. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian prisoners Mahmoud Arda, 46, sent a letter to his mother through his lawyer, Quds News Network reported on Friday.

#Palestinian prisoner Mahmoud Arda mother, who was detained again by IOF in Nazareth city last night after he claimed his freedom from Gilboa Prison last week.



She felt the pain of his imprisonment twice, especially that she thought she will hug him in their home…#نفق_الحرية pic.twitter.com/qUvGeWXhrW — Motherland (@Motherl28134473) September 11, 2021

The letter read as follows:

“I’d like to extend my greetings to you, mom, and tell you that I tried very hard to come and hug you before you leave this world, but I couldn’t. “You are in my heart and head. The good news is that I have eaten figs from many places across our homeland. I also ate prickly pears, pomegranates, sumac, and wild thyme. I even ate guava for the first time in 25 years. I had a jar of honey as a gift for you. Extend my greetings to my dead sisters Basima, Ruba, Khitam, and Saeda, and to my brothers as well, as I miss them a lot. “I smelled freedom and we saw that the world has changed. I climbed the mountains of Palestine for long hours and we walked across broad plains. I saw how the plain of Arraba, my hometown, is a small part of Bisan and Nazareth. “My greetings to all family members and friends. My greetings to my niece, Sinat, who I wore her socks all across the mountains. My greetings to Abdullah, Hadeel, Yousef, the wife of Raddad, and all family, to Sarah, Rahaf, Ghada, Muhammad, and everyone. A special greeting to Huda. I miss her so much and I will send the whole story to her.”

Prisoner Mahmoud #Arda sends a heart-wrenching letter to his mother through his attorney:



Dear Mom, I tried to come and hug you, but this is what Allah wants for us.

Mom, you’ve always been in the heart.#Gilboaprison #MahmoudArda pic.twitter.com/sONL6E9CAo — Noor Yacoubi 🇵🇸 (@nooryacoubii) September 17, 2021

Arda, 46, spent over 28 years of his life in Israeli jails, 25 of which are continuous. He is serving a life sentence.

On September 6, along with other five prisoners, he managed to carry out a daring escape from the highly fortified Gilboa prison. However, he was recaptured by the Israeli Police on the outskirts of Nazareth, north of occupied Palestine.

(QNN, PC, Social Media)

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: Gilboa Jihad Detainees, Gilboa Prison, Gilboa Prison Break, Palestinian detainees, Palestinian Prisoners in Israel |