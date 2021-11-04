Abortive act of piracy: IRGC Navy foils US attempt to steal Iranian oil in Oman Sea

Posted on by fada1

November 03, 2021

“The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have managed to thwart an attempt by the United States to take over a giant oil tanker in the strategic Sea of Oman and moved the vessel to Iranian territorial waters.

The US military confiscated the Iranian tanker loaded with crude oil in the Sea of Oman, which connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz, and intended to unload its shipment to another tanker and direct it to an unknown destination.

Reacting promptly, however, members of the IRGC’s Navy carried out a heliborne operation on the stolen ship’s deck, gained control of the vessel, and directed it back toward Iran’s territorial waters.

US forces then proceeded to chase the tanker using several helicopters and warships, but their attempt at taking over the vessel for a second time was thwarted again by Iranian naval forces.

The tanker is currently in Iranian territorial waters and under the protection of IRGC’s Navy.”

—

Also relevant these two tweets from Seyed Marandi

My information: The US stole a tanker on its way to Venezuela with Iranian fuel. The captain/crew betrayed Iran & aided the US. The regime stole & sold the Iranian fuel. Now the tanker with the same captain & crew & under US military protection has been seized by the IRGC Navy

Aljazeera Arabic asked me to immediately talk about the events in the Persian Gulf. I agreed & missed an important meeting. I waited for the interview, but no one contacted me or responded. Now they say they must wait for the US regime’s side of the story before they invite me.

Aljazeera Arabic asked me to immediately talk about the events in the Persian Gulf. I agreed & missed an important meeting. I waited for the interview, but no one contacted me or responded. Now they say they must wait for the US regime's side of the story before they invite me. pic.twitter.com/J4463x30R4 — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) November 3, 2021

My information:



The US stole a tanker on its way to Venezuela with Iranian fuel. The captain/crew betrayed Iran & aided the US. The regime stole & sold the Iranian fuel.



Now the tanker with the same captain & crew & under US military protection has been seized by the IRGC Navy pic.twitter.com/Gn1dfCNE00 — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) November 3, 2021

https://twitter.com/s_m_marandi/status/1455850105886629889

https://twitter.com/s_m_marandi/status/1455849731855368193

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, USA | Tagged: Al-Jazeera, IRGG, Sea of Oman, US Oil Robbery |