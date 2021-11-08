Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (28 October – 3 November 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 4, 2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

28 October – 3 November 2021

IOF shoot and wound 3 Palestinians, including a child, in excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem

3 IOF shootings reported against fishing boats, and twice at agricultural lands in the Gaza Strip

In 119 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 80 civilians arrested, including 16 children

Israeli court ratifies decision to confiscate 4700 sqms in al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem

IOF demolish 3 houses, 2 shops and 6 tents; 3 of them are residential, while notices to stop construction works were distributed in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

IOF established 41 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 2 Palestinians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties. This week witnessed escalation of demolitions and attempts to displace Palestinians from occupied Jerusalem, with the complicity of the Israeli judiciary. IOF continued to use excessive force against the Palestinian civilians, and carry out incursions into the Palestinian cities and villages in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, as well as arrest campaigns, turning the West Bank into isolated blocks of land. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip enters its 15th year under closure, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF shot and wounded 3 civilians in excessive use of force in the West Bank: one in Qalqiliya and two including a child in al-Duheisha refugee camp in Bethlehem.

In the Gaza Strip, PCHR documented 3 IOF shootings at fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, and two others on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 119 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 80 Palestinians were arrested, including 16 children and a woman who arrested with her husband.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Khan Younis.

Demolitions

PCHR documented 8 incidents:

Occupied East Jerusalem: Israeli court ratifies decision to confiscate 4700 sqms in al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Also, 2 shops near Hizma checkpoint and 2 houses in Mukaber Mount were demolished while 7 Palestinian families in al-Sheikh Jarrah received notices to evacuate.

Bethlehem: a notice to stop construction works in Nahalin village and a notice to level an agricultural land in al-Ma’asarah village were distributed.

Tubas: 6 tents, including 4 residential ones, and a sheep barn were demolished in Northern Jordan Valleys.

Hebron: a house was demolished in Yatta.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued to ban the entry of dozens of goods, including construction materials, in collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the Israeli closure imposed on the territory entered its 15th year, without an end in sight that would fulfil Palestinians’ right to enjoy their economic, social, and cultural rights.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the 2000 Second Intifada -still closed to this date- and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, 28 October 2021, a group of Palestinians gathered by Dura’s eastern entrance, connecting Bypass road 60, and threw stones at an Israeli military watchtower in the area. The soldiers deployed on the bypass road and fire tear gas canisters arbitrarily, causing several stone throwers to suffocate. The clashes continued until 02:00, and the soldiers later closed the metal gate established on the city’s entrance.

At approximately 13:30, an infantry unit of the Israeli military forces moved into al-Aroub refugee camp, northern Hebron. They fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades at the Palestinians present in the camp, allegedly for throwing stones on the military watchtower by the camp’s entrance. As a result, several Palestinians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Clashes continued until 16:00 when soldiers retreated and stationed on the entrance connecting with Bypass road 60.

At approximately 08:45 on Friday, 29 October 2021, IOF stationed along Gaza border area opened fire in eastern Khan Younis at nearby agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

Following Friday prayers, IOF assaulted dozens of worshipers leaving al-Aqsa Mosque via Bab al-Asbat and onto al-Yousifiyah cemetery in central Old East Jerusalem. IOF beat the worshipers and fired tear gas canisters at them to disperse any gathering near the cemetery.

IOF had reinforced their presence in the area near the time of the Friday prayer. They chased Palestinians when a group smashed the rear window of a police car, and denied worshipers entry to both the al-Yousifiyah and the Martyrs cemeteries. IOF shot both cemeteries’ entrances. After the prayer, IOF assaulted the worshipers and journalists as well, barring them from covering the incidents inside the cemetery. IOF fired rubber-coated bullets and sound bombs intensely at the worshippers. As a result, Mohammed Hamdallah (22), was wounded with a bullet in the back; 3 vehicles’ windows were smashed, and 7 other vehicles were damaged as they were parked in the area. IOF also arrested 17-year-old Jihad al-Rajbi, Ali al-Mughrabi (34), and Suliman Saada (29).

At approximately 14:00, a group of Palestinians gathered in Ras al-Joura, northern Hebron, and threw stones on an Israeli military watchtower established on the road connecting Hebron and Halhoul. IOF deployed in the area and fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades at the protestors. IOF also chased them and arrested Usama Zeyd al-Jnaidy (21). He was taken to an unknown destination. The clashes continued until 18:00.

At approximately 17:45, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles, pumped water at them and opened heavy fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:30, IOF moved into al-Samen area, west of al-Khader village, southwest of Bethlehem, under the pretext of stone throwing. Tens of young men gathered at the area entrance and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers and their vehicles. IOF immediately attacked the protesters with rubber-coated metal bullets and teargas canisters. Muhanad Hasan Hasanat (16) was arrested from al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of the city.

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 30 October, a group of Palestinians gathered in Bab al-Zawya area in Hebron where IOF maintain a military checkpoint on the entrance of the closed Shuhadaa St. The protestors set tires on fire and threw stones on the military checkpoint. IOF soldiers deployed on rooftops in the area and fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at the protestors. Soldiers chased a group and several protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The clashes continued until 18:00, and Israeli soldiers forced civilians to close their shops.

At approximately 16:00, dozens of Palestinians gathered on the road connecting al-Aroub refugee camp, northern Hebron, and Bypass road 60. They threw stones on soldiers near the military watchtower, set tires on fire, threw empty bottles, and closed the road with metal bars. IOF reinforcements arrived and deployed in the area. They fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades at the stone throwers and chased them; many suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. IOF arrested Jamal Rami al-Mughrabi (13) and took him to the detention center at “Gush Etzion”

At approximately 23:30, IOF gunboats in the southern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 6 nautical miles, pumped water at them and opened heavy fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 05:00 on Tuesday, 2 November, IOF arrested Saqr Ashraf Abdulqader Rakban (19) after raiding and searching his home in Dheisheh refugee camp, Bethlehem. Before withdrawing, dozens of Palestinians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF. The latter fired tutu and rubber-coated bullets. As a result, Amir Ahmed Mahmoud Hassan (16) and Mohammed Ashraf Abdulqader Rakban (21) sustained bullet injuries in their extremities.

At approximately 19:00, IOF suppressed a sit-in in solidarity with Karam al-Ja’ouni area under the threat of displacement in favor of Israeli settlement organizations in front of the sit-in tent in al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They beat up the protesters and forced them to leave the area.

It should be noted that at 15:00, tens of civilians and activists gathered near the solidarity tent in the neighborhood after the statement issued by the families of al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood under the threat of evacuation, rejecting the deal offered by the Israeli High Court about the evacuation of their houses in the neighborhood in favor of the settlers. This sit-in came to support the Palestinian families in the neighborhood and enhance their resilience against IOF and settlers’ ongoing attacks. At approximately 19:00, IOF attacked a tent, beat up, and pushed those inside in order to disperse them forcibly.

At approximately 17:00 on Tuesday, 02 November 2021, a number of young men gathered at the entrance to al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, where IOF established a military checkpoint. The young men threw stones at the military vehicles stationed near the watchtower and set fire to tires on the road leading to Bypass Road (60) and to the camp. The soldiers deployed in the area and nearby agricultural field and fired stun grenades and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers. As a result, some of the stone-throwers suffocated. The clashes continued until 21:00, during which IOF closed the entrance to the camp and prevented vehicles’ movement. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, 1 November, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles, pumped water at them and opened heavy fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00, IOF stationed along the border fence opened fire and fired teargas canisters at the agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis. No arrests were reported.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 28 October 2021:

At approximately 02:40, IOF arrested Ghazi Omar Derbas (17), after raiding and searching his house in Qalqilya.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Anas Wael Qasem (25), after raiding and searching his house in Abu Dis village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 04:05, IOF arrested Mo’taz Omar Abdul Jawad (23), after raiding and searching his house in Far’a refugee camp, south of Tubas. At approximately 07:15, IOF arrested Samed Abdul Latif Abu Jish (25), after raiding and searching his house in Bayt Dajan village, northeast of Nablus. At approximately 14:00, IOF deployed in Hebron’s Old City arrested Mazen Mohammed al-Natshah (16), claiming that he did not obey the soldiers’ orders. IOF took him to the Ibrahimi Mosque police center. Later, IOF released the child after the intervention of the Palestinian military liaison office. Around the same time, IOF arrested Ameer Malik al-Faqih (22), after raiding and searching his house in Biddu village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. At approximately 19:30, IOF arrested Jehad Dawoud al-Badan (17), while present near Belal Bin Rabah Mosque, north of Bethlehem, claiming that he threw a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli watchtower located in the area. IOF carried out an incursion in Kafr Thulth, east of Qalqilya. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 29 October 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF arrested 2 children after raiding and searching their houses in Husan village, west of Bethlehem. The arrestees are: Mohammed Khaled Hamamera (14), and Mahmoud Abdul Wahab Hamamera (17).

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Nedal Mazen Ballout (29), after raiding and searching his house in Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Belal Abdul Kareem Darwish (37), after raiding and searching his house in al-Shuhada village, southeast of Jenin governorate.

At approximately 02:40, IOF arrested Sami Abdul Rahim Salama (44), along with his brother, Hussam (49), after raiding and searching their houses in Tulkarm.

At approximately 03:05, IOF arrested Basheer Ahmed al-Khairy (78), a leader in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestinian (PFLP), after raiding and searching his house in Ein Munjid neighborhood in Ramallah.

At approximately 03:15, IOF arrested Mohannad Yousef Arafa (30), after raiding and searching his house in Tulkarm.

At approximately 04:10, IOF arrested Saber Bassam Hebroun (17) and Izz al-Dein Abu Shanab (17), after raiding and searching their houses in Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus.

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested Suhaib Mohammed Nababetah (19), after raiding and searching his house in Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Tamer Emad Abu Sharikh (17), from al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, while present near Herod’s Gate, in Jerusalem.

At approximately 15:30, IOF arrested Mahmoud Abdullah Bani Owda, from Tubas, northeast of the West Bank, while leaving the Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Khader Abu al-Humus (56), while participating in the weekly protest against settlement at the entrance of Sheikh Jarrah, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, after a settler hit and pushed him.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that an Israeli settler who was standing on the opposite side of the protest severely beat up Abu al-Humus from the back and then hit him on his injured leg before some protestors intervened to protect Abu al-Humus. The Israeli soldiers arrested Abu al-Humus instead of arresting the settler, and took him to al-Bareed police center on Salah al-Din street in the occupied East Jerusalem. Several hours later, IOF released Abu al-Humus on condition that he is banned from entering al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for 15 days, and should stay away from settler for 30 days. It should be noted that Mohammed Abu al-Humus was arrested more than 8 times, and he was assaulted dozens of times while participating in national events and activities.

At approximately 18:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested Ashraf Kayed al-Rajabi (13) and Jehad Yaqin al-Rajabi (12), while leaving the Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Ya’bad and Qabatia in Jenin governorate; Hebron, Beit Ummar and Samu’ in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 30 October 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF severely beat up and arrested (3) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Bab Huta area, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods, causing injuries and bruises in their bodies. The arrestees are: Bahaa Da’na (18), Mo’tasem al-Rajabi (18), and Mohammed al-Razim (27). Meanwhile, dozens of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers who responded with firing sound bombs randomly at civilians’ houses.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested Dawoud Mohammed al-’Amoudi (12), while present near Bab al-Amud Gate, in the occupied East Jerusalem.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Asira al-Shamaliya and Madama, southeast of Nablus governorate. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 31 October 2021

At approximately 01:30, IOF handed Salah Mohammed Mousa Sabbah (23) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services, after raiding and searching his house in Harmala, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Mo’taz Ya’qoub Abu Roumi (40), after raiding and searching his house in Eizariya village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Huthaifa Nabil al-Ja’bari (31), after raiding and searching his house in Nimra neighborhood in Hebron.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Suba area, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a barrack used as a store for goods, belonging to Mo’tasem Ramadan al-Awaweda, but no confiscations were reported.

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested (6) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. The arrestees are Abdul Raziq Firas al-Khawaja (21), Omar Talal Srour (24), Rani Nedal al-Khawaja (25), Ahmed Mohammed al-Khawaja (20), Ahmed Awwad Srour (29), Mohammed Jamal al-Khawaja (19), and Mohammed Salah Srour (25). Later, IOF released Mohammed Salah Srour.

At approximately 16:30, IOF arrested Oday Ali Derbas (19), after raiding and searching his house in al-‘Issawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem, while present in Shu’afat neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Mo’tasem Syam (21), while present in Bab al-‘Amoud area in occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 23:30, IOF arrested Karam Mohammed Alian (21), after raiding and searching his house in al-Issawiya, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

Monday, 01 November 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Mahmoud Abdul Karim Farajallah (35), after raiding and searching his house in Idhna, west of Hebron.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Hamza Mahmoud al-Tawil (17), after raiding and searching his house in Ras al-’Amud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 03:15, IOF arrested Ehsan Abdullah Mawqidi (26), from al-Zawiya village, north of Salfit, after referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services, upon a prior summons.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested Wisam Saleh Maghaslah (23), after raiding and searching his house in Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Haitham Shilbaya (22) and Ahmed Fares Abu Musallam (27), after raiding and searching their houses in Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

At approximately 07:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved dozens of meters into eastern Khuza’a village, east of Khan Yunis. They levelled and combed lands adjacent to the border fence before they deployed again after several hours.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Khaled Mohammed al-Heih (43), after raiding and searching his house in al-Dawha, west of Bethlehem.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Rizq Hammash (25), after raiding and searching his house in Dheisha refugee camp, southwest of Bethlehem.

At approximately 18:20, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint at the entrance to Ti’nik village, west of Jenin. They stopped and checked the Palestinian vehicles, and arrested Ibrahim Ahmed Khuzimiyah (23), from Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin governorate.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Yatta and Samu’ villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 02 November 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Wadea Mohammed Daghlas (19) and Mo’taz Mohannad Daghlas (19), after raiding and searching their houses in Burqa, northwest of Nablus.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Basel Mahmoud Abu Eid (24), after raiding and searching his house in Biddu, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Jaser Qara’in (22), after raiding and searching his house in Ras al-Amoud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Fadi Mousa Ghuneimat (39), after raiding and searching his house in Surif, west of Hebron.

At approximately 03:15, IOF arrested (5) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Qalqilya. The arrestees are Hamouda Musleh Nazzal (24), Saleem Sahm al-Lail Nazzal (24), Hamza Sayil Taha Nazzal (21), Mo’men Obada Nazzal (23), and Ehab Abdul Kareem Abu Hamed (27).

Around the same time, IOF arrested Mohanad Yousef ‘Arafa (30), after raiding and searching his house in Tulkarm refugee camp.

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested Harbi Nedal al-Rajabi (18), after raiding and searching his house in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 05:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Rabah Hanoun (29), who is a former prisoner, and Khalil Yousef Shreiteh (30), after raiding and searching their houses in al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiya, north of Ramallah governorate.

At approximately 18:30, IOF stationed at Mavi Duttan military checkpoint, established on Ya’bad Jenin Street, southwest of Jenin, arrested Qaisar Ya’qoub Nufei’at (21), from Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin.

Wednesday, 03 November 2021

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Ra’ed Yousef Rayyan (27), after raiding and searching his house in Bait Duqu village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Haitham Mohammed Suyyah (22), after raiding and searching his house in Um al-Sharayet neighborhood, south of al-Bireh, north of Ramallah governorate.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Oday al-Lawzi (21), after raiding and searching his house in Kafr ‘Aqab, north of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested 2 students studying at Birzeit University. after raiding and searching their houses in Birzeit, north of Ramallah. The arrestees are Mohammed al-Titi (25), and Mohammed Habib Aziz (22), who was later released.

At approximately 18:30, IOF arrested Bassam Mohammed Ghunaimat (43), and his wife, Amal Barathi’iya (40), after raiding and searching their house in Surif, west of Hebron.

At approximately 23:00, IOF arrested Monthir Omaira (50), Chairman of the Popular Resistance Coordination Committee in the West Bank, while present in Teqoa, east of Bethlehem.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Land razing, Demolitions, and Notices

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 28 October 2021, IOF handed a notice to stop construction works in an under-construction house in Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem, and confiscated a concrete mixer.

Hasan Breijiyeh, Director of the Wall and Colonization Resistance Committee in Bethlehem, said that IOF handed ‘Atef a-Neis a notice to stop construction works in his house, east of the village and confiscated a concrete mixer under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

On Friday, 29 October 2021, the Israeli occupation authorities handed a civilian from al-Ma’sarah village, southwest of Bethlehem, a notice to level the agricultural road he built in his land, west of the village.

Hasan Breijiyeh, Director of the Wall and Colonization Resistance Committee, said that IOF handed Mohammed Bader Zawahrah a notice to raze an agricultural land of 2 kilometers that he built in his lands in Fteih area adjacent to the main street in the village under the pretext of trespassing on a public road.

At approximately 10:30 on Monday, 1 November 2021. IOF accompanied with a bulldozer and an Israeli Civil Administration SUV moved into Kherbet al-Meetah in the Northern Jordan Valleys in eastern Tubas. The bulldozer uprooted a dwelling belonging to Mohammed ‘Eid Ahmed Saray’ah Faqir and sheep barns under the pretext of being in Area C.

The damage was as follows:

3 residential tents of 60 sqms for each was demolished, sheltering a family of 10, including 5 children. Tents and 2 sheep barracks were demolished; each tent is 80 sqms A 50-sqm tent used as fodder storage was demolished 3 water takens were demolished Solar cells were damaged while the battery and inverter were confiscated. An open livestock barn of 200 sqms was demolished.

On Monday, 01 November 2021, the Israeli High Court approved the Israeli District Court’s decision in occupied Jerusalem to take over a 4700-dunum land in al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, for the public interest.

Malek ‘Abeidat, one of the seized land’s owners, said that the Israeli High Court rejected an appeal filed by his family and the families of ‘Odah, Jarallah and Mansour against the District Court’s decision to seize this private property in favor of the Israeli Municipality in Jerusalem or any other party, allegedly for public interest and approved it. ‘Abeidat said that the land is located in avery sensitive and significant area in East Jerusalem as it is near Karam al-Ja’ouni area, which is under the threat of confiscation in favor of settlement organizations. He added that the land case has been in the Israeli courts since 2005, during which, the municipality doubted the four families’ ownership of the land, but the latter proved so at the Israeli High Court. Also in 2015, the families were surprised with the District Court’s decision to confiscate the land with the support of MEHI “Middle East Hotel International” in cooperation with the Israeli municipality in order to turn it into a park funded by the hotel while the hotel will compensate them with money at the expense of the hotel owners, only if the Israeli municipality will increase the construction area of the hotel from 18,000 to 36,000 sqms.

The four families’ lawyer, Muhanad Jubarah, issued a statement on the case saying, “the land was included in the “Plan 5225″ project approved since 1995 to establish a hotel in the area for the MEHI company as the plan classified this land as an area of ​​public interest and services for the benefit of the planned hotel. However, the plan has not been completed and no construction licenses have been submitted for it over the 25 years. In recent years, the Jerusalem Municipality has taken an interest in this land and expressed its intention and ambitions to take over it in order to prepare it as a public parking to be used by the Israeli settlers, who visit the so-called “Simon al-Siddiq’s Tomb” adjacent to this land, where the mayor of Jerusalem previously issued an order to seize control over this land under the pretext that this land is needed to establish a parking lot. The mayor’s attempts failed after the owners of the land managed to cancel the request at the local affairs court. However, the Jerusalem municipality confiscated this land in 2016 “for the public interest,” according to Plan 5225, in order to establish the aforementioned hotel, despite the fact that those in charge of the hotel project did not move a finger to establish the hotel in the past 25 years. The Jerusalem municipality submitted a request to the Jerusalem District Court against the owners and disposers of the plot of land, asking them to hand over the disposal of the plot of land. The District Court in Jerusalem issued last July its decision that obliges the owners of the plot of land and its disposers to hand over the land to the Jerusalem municipality under the pretext that it will hand it over to the project owners for the establishment of the hotel. In the morning of the abovementioned day, the Israeli High Court approved the District Court’s decision.”

In his statement, Mohannad Jubara warned of the confiscation decision dangers and said that the Israeli municipality’s seizure of this plot of land gives settlers additional access to control this sensitive site, that would attract more settlers to come to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

At approximately 04:00 on Wednesday, 03 November 2021, IOF demolished 2 shops belonging to ‘Abdel ‘Aziz Shehadah al-Khatib on the main street near Hizma Checkpoint, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

‘Abdullah Salah al-Deen, Member of the Hizma Municpality’s administrative body, said that IOF moved into the area near Hizma checkpoint and demolished 2 shops for construction materials and vehicles’ spare parts belonging to ‘Abdel ‘Aziz Shehadah al-Khatib for the second time as 3 months ago, 13 shops belonging to him that supported more than 150 individuals were demolished. Salah al-Deen said that the shops were around 64 sqms and established only a month ago so that the family would support its members after the 13 shops that were their only source of income were demolished.

At approximately 08:00, the Israeli Border Guard Police accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration vehicle, an excavator and a bulldozer moved into al-Jawaya area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The border guard officers deployed in the area and raided a house belonging to Nejmah Hammad Mahmoud Nawaj’ah (80), who live in the house with members of her family. They forced them to leave the house while the Civil Administration officers took out all the furniture and electric devices in the house and demolished it.

The demolition was under the pretext of unlicensed construction in Area C as the Civil Administration had handed the family a notice to stop construction works in the house in 2019. The family opened a file at the Israeli competent authorities via Saint Eve Organization. The house sheltered 15 family members, including 7 children. The family set a tent to live in it on the rubble of their house.

In the same time, the Israeli municipality’s bulldozers demolished 2 residential houses belonging to Mohammed Salman al-Haroub in Deir al-Sanah area on al-Mukaber Mount village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of no construction license.

Mohammed al-Haroub said that the 2 houses were built in 2010; he lived in the first house of 70 sqms and comprised of 3 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom with his wife, 2 sons, and his son Khaled and his wife while the second house of 50 sqms comprised off 2 bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom sheltering his daughter Mariam and 3 children. Al-Haroub added that since the house was established he attempted to obtain a license by hiring many lawyers and engineers, but the Israeli municipality claimed it is a Greenland and that he needed a 50-dunum land to be organized and then to start the license procedures. Al-Haroub said that it is impossible to meet the requirements of the Israeli municipality, as none could alone own 50 dunums in Jerusalem as the land prices in Jerusalem is very high and he only owns 300sqms. Al-Haroub said that the Israeli municipality imposed on him in the last few years a fine of 35,000 shekels while hiring lawyers and engineers cost him tens of thousands of shekels to no avail.

On Wednesday, 03 November 2021, 7 Palestinian families from Kobaniyet Um Haron in western al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, received notices to evacuate their houses under the pretext that the land and estate the house are established belong to a settlement company.

Mohammed al-Kiswani, Spokesperson of al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood said that 7 out of 10 families living in Kobanyet Um Haron received via their lawyer notices to evacuate their houses from Philippine Ink Settlement Company, claiming its ownership of the land and state the house are established on. Al-Kiswani said that the company claimed in its notices that the families raided its estate and used it illegally and without paying any rent or water and electricity dues. The settlement company also claimed that the families built without a license in the state, demanding the families to evacuate. Al-Kiswani added that the families who received the notices in the western neighborhood of al-Sheikh Jarrah known as Kobaniyet Um Haron were identified as Amal Shreiteh, Labibah al-Khatib, Ahmed al-Ghazzawi, Fatmah al-Bashiti, Mustafa al-Khatib, Amin Abu Dolah and ‘Issam al-Bashiti. Al-Kiswani said that the residents of the estate are protected tenants since 1948 as they rented the estate from Custodian of Absentee Property. He added that the evacuation notices were distributed in a time when al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood is under unprecedented settlement campaign aiming at displacing the neighborhood families from their houses to seize them. Al-Kiswani emphasized that it has become a political cause because the Israeli authorities could not evacuate the families as they are protected, so they used manipulation to evict them through the Israeli courts under the pretext of establishing a project for the plaintiff company.

It should be noted that al-Kobinyah has been since the Ottoman era and was established on an endowment land belonging to a woman called “Um Haron”. The land was rented by Jews in 1948, but they left. Under the Jordanian Governance, al-Kobaniyeh was registered under the name of the Absentee Property’s custodian and then it went to Dawrish Hijazi. On 26 September 2010, the Israeli High Court issued a decision to register the ownership of the endowment land to Jewish owners although there were Palestinian families living in it according to a rent contract from the Absentee Property’s custodian. The court decided at the time that the land is a property of Israeli settlement authorities upon a case filed by settlers and despite all attempts by Mohammed and Ibrahim ‘Abed Raboh as well as Soliman Dawrish Hijazi (the estate’s owner) to prove their ownership. However, the Israeli Prosecution in cooperation with Jerusalem’s Municipality managed to collect, fabricate and fake all the necessary documents to be presented before the court so that it obtains a decision of their ownership of the property.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

The Israeli authorities continued to impose collective punishments against the people of the Gaza Strip, including tightened restrictions on imports and exports, causing a serious deterioration in Palestinians’ enjoyment of their economic and cultural rights.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and arrested of them. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Here follows PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Jerusalem:

On Friday, 29 October, IOF established a military checkpoint near the entrance to Bidu village, northwestern East Jerusalem.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 28 October 2021, IOF established two military checkpoints near the entrance to Tuqu and in al-Nashash area.

On Friday, 29 October, IOF established 3 military checkpoint near the entrances to Beit Jala, Tuqu, and Aqbat Hassna.

On Saturday, 30 October, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Tuqu and Husan.

On Sunday, 31 October, IOF established a military checkpoint at Tuqu entrance.

On Monday, 1 November, IOF established a military checkpoint at Tuqu entrance.

On Tuesday, 2 November, IOF established 2 military checkpoints at Tuqu and Beit Fajjar entrances.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 28 October, IOF established a military checkpoint near Yitzhar settlement, southeastern Nablus.

Jenin:

On Thursday, 28 October, IOF established a military checkpoint near Silat ad-Dhahr, southern Jenin.

On Sunday, 31 October, IOF established a military checkpoint at Kufeirat entrance.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 28 October, IOF established 5 military checkpoint at the entrances to Yatta, Beit Awa, Samoua, Hebron (south).

IOF shut Dura’s eastern entrance, connecting to bypass road 60, southern Hebron, with a metal gate and banned civilian traffic.

On Friday, 29 October, IOF established 3 checkpoint on the entrances to al-Fawwar refugee camp, ad- Dhahiriya, and Halhoul.

On Sunday, 31 October, IOF established 3 checkpoints on the entrances to Dura (east), Sa’ir, and Hebron (south).

On Monday, 1 November, IOF established 4 military checkpoints on the entrances to Beit Ummar, Yatta, al-Shuyukh, and Beit Einun.

