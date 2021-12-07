Yemeni Armed Forces Target Military, Vital Sites in Saudi Depth: More Ops to Come

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

In response to the escalation of the continuous US-Saudi aggression and siege on Yemen, the Yemeni Armed Forces has implemented the 7th of December Operation on military and vital targets in Saudi Arabia.

“In response to the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression against our people and the continuation of the siege, the Armed Forces carried out the 7th of December qualitative military operation targeting a number of enemy military targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Jizan, Najran and Asir,” the Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a televised statement Tuesday morning.

The Armed Forces stated that the 7th of December Operation was carried out with a number of ballistic missiles and 25 drones.

“Six Sammad-3 drones and a number of Zulfiqar missiles targeted the Ministry of Defense, King Khalid Airport and other military targets in Riyadh, six Sammad-2 and Sammad-3 drones targeted the King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Aramco in Jeddah, while five Sammad-1 and Sammad-2 drones targeted military sites in Abha, Jizan and Asir and eight Qasef-2K drones and a large number of ballistic missiles targeted sensitive and important sites in Abha, Jizan and Najran,” Sare’e added.

Meanwhile, he renewed his call to all citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to stay away from military areas and sites, as they have become legitimate targets for Yemeni forces.

The Yemeni official further promised the aggression with more operations in response to the continued crimes and siege, saying: “We will face escalation with escalation, and we will carry out more military operations within our legitimate defense in response to the continued aggression and siege.”

The Yemeni resistance launched a daring operation against Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the kingdom and its allies’ war on the impoverished country.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces launched an extensive operation against Saudi Arabia,” Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced late Monday.

The operation targeted the “depth” of the Saudi soil, Saree added.

Saudi Arabia said the operation targeted the kingdom’s capital Riyadh and the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait.

Saree, however, said “details [of the operation are] to be revealed tomorrow morning.”

The counterattack “comes in response to the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression,” he noted.

The spokesman was referring to the war that the kingdom and its allies have been waging against Yemen since March 2015.

The war that enjoys generous arms, logistical, and political support on the part of the United States, has been seeking to restore Yemen’s rule to the country’s Western and Saudi-backed former officials.

The aggression has fallen short of the objective, while killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and dragging the entire Yemen close to the brink of outright famine.

The Armed Forces’ and their allies have vowed, though, not to lay down their arms until Yemen’s complete liberation.

