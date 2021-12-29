War on Yemen has entered its final stage: Al-Bukhaiti on Club House

Posted on by martyrashrakat

28 Dec 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

Al Mayadeen Net

The member of the Political Council of Ansar Allah confirms in an interview with Al Mayadeen’s Club House that military operations will continue until the liberation of all Yemeni lands.

Al-Bukhaiti on Club House: Our freedom and sovereignty in Yemen is part of the freedom and sovereignty of Palestine.

The member of the Political Council of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti, confirmed Tuesday, that the war on Yemen has entered its last phase.

In an interview for Al Mayadeen‘s Club House, Al-Bukhaiti said it is not in the interest of the UAE and Saudi Arabia to continue their war on Yemen but to head toward a peace treaty instead.

He underlined that the aggression’s position in Hodeidah was very fragile, noting that the forces withdrew from the location because they knew that the Yemeni army and the popular committees were going to seize their equipment.

The Yemeni official said countries of the aggression considered that their equipment and hardware are more precious than their mercenaries.

#Yemen: Senior Ansar Allah member Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti to #AlMayadeen's Club House:

The deterrence equation solidified after Yemen developed its missile capabilities. — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) December 28, 2021

The Yemeni army has the upper hand today

Al-Bukhaiti stressed that military operations will continue until the liberation of all Yemeni lands, affirming that there is no difference between one Yemeni region and another.

He emphasized that “as long as the aggression and siege continue, we will not stop.”

Yemen has become a manufacturer of naval missiles and boats, and the Yemeni forces have anti-ships and anti-Apache helicopters missiles, Al-Bukhaiti pointed out.

The senior Ansar Allah member added that the aggression forces concentrated their forces in Marib while their presence declined in the rest of the regions, and the upper hand today is for the Yemeni army and the popular committees.

He explained that the countries of aggression control the currency printing process and impose a siege on gas and oil wells.

#Yemen: Al-Bukhaiti: The countries of aggression control the printing of currency while imposing a siege on #NaturalGas and #Oil wells. — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) December 28, 2021

However, he noted that the currency is stable in Sanaa, unlike the areas controlled by the aggression forces.

Al-Bukhaiti: Our freedom and sovereignty is one with the freedom and sovereignty of Palestine

Al-Bukhaiti explained that those who fight in the ranks of the aggression [Saudi coalition] do not receive their wages, but rather promises.

He confirmed that the Yemeni army started developing its own arsenal from scratch, and Yemen has the technology and scientific cadres to manufacture all military equipment.

#Yemen: Al-Bukhaiti: Yemen has the technology and scientific cadres to manufacture all kinds of military equipment. — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) December 28, 2021

He also noted that drones and winged missiles are more deadly than jet planes and naval battleships, reiterating that the Yemeni army is now able to manufacture sophisticated military hardware.

The Yemeni official said that there is no difference between the spokesperson for the Saudi coalition forces and the Israeli chief of staff, emphasizing that “our freedom and sovereignty in Yemen is part of the freedom and sovereignty of Palestine.”

The member of the Political Council of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement concluded that a peaceful option is still on the table, but it is linked to the cessation of aggression against Yemen.

