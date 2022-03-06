A young Palestinian martyred, two Israeli policemen injured in Al-Quds

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 6, 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

The IOF closed the Al-Aqsa Mosque gates after shooting the young man.

A young Palestinian was killed and two Israeli police were injured in Al-Quds.

A young Palestinian was martyred by the IOF after carrying out a stabbing attack against the Israeli occupation in occupied Al-Quds.

19-year-old Samer Jamal Qawasmi was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces, at dawn Sunday near Bab Hatta, north of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds, after allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack that wounded two Israeli policemen.

Footage documenting the moments after Israeli occupation forces shot and killed #Palestinian youth Samer Jamal Qawasmi, 19, today at Bab Hutta quarter in the old city of Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/pM52ojfHGm — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 6, 2022

The Palestinian youth “approached police officers who were stationed at the Bab Huta Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem (occupied Al-Quds), pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them,” the occupation police statement said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the occupation police, present at the scene, shot the young man and left him to bleed until he was martyred.

The sources added that the IOF closed the Al-Aqsa Mosque gates after shooting the young man, preventing worshipers from entering to perform the dawn prayer.

A state of alert prevailed in the ranks of the occupation police, and patrols and vehicles of its members flocked towards the Old City and began closing its gates.

For its part, the Israeli police reported that two policemen were slightly injured, one by the stabbing and the other by his colleague’s bullet.

Palestinian factions praise the operation

The Hamas resistance movement praised the heroic stabbing operation against the occupation police at the Lion’s Gate in the Old City of Al-Quds and considered it a natural response to the occupation’s escalation of crimes against the people in al-Quds and the entire occupied West Bank.

In turn, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said that the new operation confirms the will, the complementarity of the struggle, and the continuity of the resistance.

