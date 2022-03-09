Sayyed Nasrallah: US Preventing Lebanon from Accepting Russian Offer, Trusting US A Folly  

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 9, 2022

By Al-Ahed news

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Tuesday a speech in which he tackled various issues.

Addressing thousands of Resistance supporters celebrating the “Day of the Wounded”, which falls on the birth anniversary of Abul Fadl Al-Abbas, the brother of third Shia Imam Hussein Bin Ali [AS], Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the Muslims on the auspicious occasions in the Hijri months of Shaaban.

His Eminence congratulated the wounded on their day: “It is a day for all the wounded men and women of the Islamic Resistance, all those who sacrificed and remained patient, among whom is the wounded Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.”

“We celebrate you today to express our pride in you, your struggle, sacrifices, patience, steadfastness, and to admit this. We celebrate today all the blessings of safety and security thanks to your sacrifices,” he added.

To the wounded, the Resistance Leader said: “You chose this path, and you were present in the battles of jihad and resistance; you defended this nation, its security and stability, and you made victory.”

“Abbas [AS] is the patron who remained despite his wounds; you are like him, you defended us and held the banner that thanks to you remained high,” he mentioned, telling the wounded: “You are the true witnesses on the sacrifices and the victories of the Islamic Resistance since 4 decades.”

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “Insight is to know what is taking place in your country, region, and what is happening around; it is to know your enemy, the threats and opportunities facing you, and to remain unwavering.”

Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, Hezbollah Secretary General underscored that “The developments taking place in Ukraine are very critical on the level of taking lessons.”

“The US threatens Russia against committing crimes against civilians but forgets the heinous crimes it committed against civilians in all its wars,” he stressed, pointing out that “The US committed crimes from Japan to Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, in addition to the Zionists’ crimes in Gaza, against the Palestinians, and the Saudi-American aggression against the Yemeni people.”

On this level, His Eminence recalled that “The US warplanes have long bombed Afghan weddings turning them into funerals.”

“Thousands of trials for American and European armies should be held for the crimes committed in Algeria, Libya, among other countries,” Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized, wondering: “What about the massacres of the Saudi-American aggression in Yemen? What about the siege of Yemen? What about the massacres of the Zionists in Palestine and “Israel’s” war crimes? What about the siege of Gaza?”

“We’ve all seen how the US fled Afghanistan and abandoned those who trusted it there,” he detailed.

Denouncing the latest terrorist bombing that targeted civilians in a Pakistani mosque, His Eminence highlighted that “The Takfiri suicide bombers who detonated themselves in Peshawar are the servants of the US scheme and they are the US’ products.”

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to slam the US tools: “Those who are classified to be belonging to the ‘white man’ are tools of the US; there are daily evidence that trusting the US is folly and ignorance.”

On the latest events in Ukraine, His Eminence viewed that “Many European countries, including Germany, didn’t want things in Ukraine to reach this level. However, the US and the UK pushed Ukraine to the war.”

“Washington affirms on daily basis that it sends American planes and soldiers to Ukraine,” he added, affirming that “Trusting the Americans is stupidity, foolishness and ignorance.”

Lamenting the fact that “The Ukrainians have been let down by those they counted on and they have started to announce their readiness for concessions,” Sayyed Nasrallah explaining that “Ukrainian officials feel abandoned and disappointed and president Zelensky is ready to discuss Moscow’s demands.”

“The treatment of the refugees exposes discrimination based on religion, race, and color; is this the Western civilization?” he asked.

Moving to the internal Lebanese front, Hezbollah Secretary General reiterated that “Submitting to US diktats won’t save Lebanon; it will increase its problems. The US demands are unlimited; what will the officials obtain in return for their submission?”

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “Lebanon voted against Russia at the UN, although it could have chosen to abstain. The US embassy demanded that the Lebanese Foreign Ministry statement on Russia and Ukraine be stricter and this statement was written at the US embassy.”

To the Lebanese supporting the US in Lebanon, His Eminence asked: “If Hezbollah had controlled the decision of the Lebanese state, would you have voted for the US?”

“Lebanon is requested to say “NO” to the American; the Lebanese are not slaves of the US and this is what sovereignty implies,” he elaborated, noting that “When it comes to the US, some sides talk about neutrality and non-alignment disappears.”

According to the Resistance Leader, “All of what we heard about neutrality was a mere pretext to avoid responsibilities regarding the Palestinian cause, and the wars on Syria and Yemen.”

Moreover, he slammed the fact that “Some political forces don’t have any electoral program other than lying about Hezbollah’s dominance.”

To these, the Resistance Leader underlined that “Some political forces don’t have any electoral program other than lying about Hezbollah’s dominance. Let them tell us what the US has offered them.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also called for rescuing all the Lebanese citizens stuck in Ukraine and taking care of those who managed to escape until they arrive in Lebanon.

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled that “A Russian Company offered building an oil refinery in Lebanon with Russian funding and readiness to provide Lebanon with all its oil derivatives needs; stressing that it can sell it with the Lebanese currency, but didn’t receive a response yet.”

In addition, His Eminence unveiled that “A year and a half ago, a Russian company offered to establish an oil refinery, costing one billion and 200 million or 2 billion dollars. The crude oil will be refined into Lebanese oil derivatives.”

“Have the Lebanese officials obtained from the Americans who are only offering false promises? Until this moment, the US State Department has not given Egypt and Jordan documents exempting them from the Caesar Act. The company offered to refine 160,000 barrels of oil, or 200,000 barrels, through the large refinery. This would cover the Lebanese it needs. Lebanon would export oil derivatives, and the company sells the state in Lebanese pounds” he mentioned.

He also underscored that “The Americans prevent Lebanon from accepting the Russian offer without presenting an alternative. If Hezbollah dominated the Lebanese state’s decisions, the Russian proposal would have been accepted a year and a half ago.”

According to His Eminence, “All what the American says is a lie and a deception. Lebanon is supposed to tell the Americans that the Lebanese are not their slaves and this is what sovereignty calls for.”

“The remarks about neutrality are an excuse to evade responsibilities regarding the Palestinian cause and the wars on Syria and Yemen,” he said, pointing out that “Some Lebanese officials assume that the American wants a certain thing. Thus, they implement it even without being asked to do so.”

Urging that “The Lebanese state practice a minimum level of freedom, independence and patriotism, as well as to think about the country’s interest,” Sayyed Nasrallah wondered: “What have the Lebanese officials obtained from the Americans who are only offering false promises?”

“Submitting to the American dictates with this mentality, this country will get poorer

