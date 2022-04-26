Axis of Resistance leaders stress unity in Al-Quds day

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 26, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

On the occasion of the International Al-Quds Day, the leaders of the Axis of Resistance underline their support for the Palestinian cause and Al-Quds.

Leaders of the resistance in the face of the Israeli occupation in West Asia

On the occasion of Al-Quds day, resistance figures from West Asia delivered addresses to voice their unequivocal support for occupied Palestine and its occupied capital, Al-Quds, against the Israeli occupation and its malicious plans for the country.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah underlined the importance of the Palestinian cause and how it had been gaining momentum as of late, “and you can find more supporters and resistance fighters who are ready to make sacrifices for [Palestine].”

“The enemy’s strategy relied on betting that over time, the world would forget about the Palestinian cause,” he said, though he did indicate that the status quo was completely different due to the beliefs, the resilience, and the vision of the peoples and countries of the Axis of Resistance.

“The growing Axis of Resistance must also be named the Axis of Al-Quds because it is the axis’ common central point,” Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted.

Al-Quds, according to the Hezbollah chief, has today an axis that is coming together to impose a new regional state of affairs to firstly defend it and secondly liberate it. He also touched on the efforts of the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza, who he said were “creating epics” that have been shaking the Israeli occupation to the core.

“We, in Hezbollah, see ourselves as on the frontline alongside our brothers in the Palestinian resistance factions […] and all of those who belong [to this axis] are subject to blockades and sanctions whose goal is to make them give up Al-Quds, Palestine, and the principle of resistance,” Sayyed Nasrallah underscored.

However, he said resilience in the face of blockades, sanctions, and terrorism was a pivotal part of the resistance. “We are committed to our great martyrs in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen, spearheaded by Al-Quds’ martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani.”

Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh spoke on the occasion by saying Al-Quds day came this year as Palestine and its Islamic and Christian sanctities undergo major events.

“The heroic operations clarified several facts, mainly that the choice of the resistance is that of the people, not that of a faction nor the elite. [The acts of resistance] consolidated the significance of the West Bank and its people in terms of confrontations with the Zionist enemy,” Haniyeh said.

The new wave of resistance, he clarified, underlines that the issue of Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa, the right to return, and the prisoners “cannot be solved on the negotiations table.”

Haniyeh also indicated that two factors pushed the Israeli occupation to expedite its plans to divide Al-Aqsa mosque, which he said were: Arab normalization with “Tel Aviv” and “Israel” “using the world’s occupation with the Ukraine war” to further violate the rights of Palestinians.

However, he stressed that despite all of the world’s major events, “Al-Quds and the Palestinian cause managed to make headlines once again.”

“There will be no peace nor security in the region unless the Palestinian people fully enjoy their right to their soil and country,” Haniyeh added.

In a similar vein, Haniyeh also underlined that the Israeli occupation’s attempt to cross more red lines and “commit more idiotic acts could turn this confrontation into a regional conflict.”

Ziyad Al-Nakhalah

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakhalah kicked off the speeches for the occasion by underlining the Palestinian people’s support for their country against the Israeli occupation.

“Our people are strong, and they continuously underline that they will not give up on Al-Quds […] we will not back down nor make any compromises,” Al-Nakhalah said on Tuesday.

The PIJ chief also praised Iran’s role when it came to the resistance, saying, “Iran embraces the resistance, and it opens many doors for the resistance fighters to achieve victory.”

He also highlighted that it was painful for the Palestinian people to be left by their brothers and sisters amid these conditions, noting that several countries had “sent congratulations messages to the [Israeli] occupation.”

Abu Ahmad Fouad

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Deputy Secretary-General Abu Ahmad Fouad said Al-Quds day was an affirmation that the rights of the oppressed peoples would not be lost with time.

He also praised the Islamic Republic’s role in combatting the Israeli occupation, saying, “Iran contributes and strongly supports the Axis of Resistance, especially the Palestinian resistance.”

“The free will of the Palestinian people and the backing of the Axis of Resistance will result in victory,” Fouad underlined.

Hadi al-Amiri

Iraqi Fatah Alliance chief Hadi Al-Amiri said, “We, alongside the Muslims and the free people of the world, stand in reverence of International Al-Quds Day,” and reminded that the Israeli occupation was still occupying Al-Aqsa mosque and usurping Palestinian land, which he stressed must end.

Al-Amiri stressed that the Palestinian cause and Al-Quds united the Muslim people regardless of their sects and the people of the world regardless of their religion, noting that Al-Quds day renewed hope for the supporters of the Palestinian cause.

“The Iraqi resistance factions feel the deep connection between the liberation of Iraq and the liberation of Al-Quds and all of the Palestinian land.”

“The liberation of Iraq from US hegemony is its liberation from the implicit, multi-form Zionist advance… and enmity toward the Axis of Resistance and defamation against it is an outrageous act that perpetuates normalization with the Zionist entity,” Al-Amiri stressed.

Archbishop Atallah Hanna

The Archbishop of Sebastia from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Al-Quds, Archbishop Atallah Hanna, underlined that the occupied city of Al-Quds was and always would be for its people, “and the policies of colonization of occupation in it are invalid, illegal, and illegitimate.”

The Islamic and Christian sanctities in Al-Quds, Archbishop Hanna said, are targeted and violated by the Israeli occupation, and there are serious provocations in the city. “The people of Al-Quds are the true defenders of this holy land and the [religious] sanctities in the name of the world.”

“We are in one trench and, as one family, we defend Al-Quds, and the occupation will not be able to steal Al-Quds from its people […] on International Al-Quds Day, I call on the Palestinian people to put their problems aside,” Archbishop added.

Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi

Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi affirmed from Yemen that International Al-Quds Day was an “occasion to remind the Ummah of its responsibilities, and an important occasion to unify the people on one cause.”

Yemen’s “flagrant, principled, and religious” stance on the rights of the Palestinian people is unwavering, and “the land of the Palestinian people must not be taken for granted, nor should their rights and sanctities.”

“The Axis of Resistance will aim to increase the level of cooperation and coordination within the framework of this sacred goal,” Al-Houthi said.

He also added that the Yemeni resistance and the people of Yemen have undertaken Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s approach: any existential threat to occupied Al-Quds automatically equates to a regional war.

